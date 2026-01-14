Courage Of Veterans Extends Beyond Battlefield: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)“Our veterans are the embodiment of living history, and their sacrifices have not only safeguarded our freedom but also shaped the destiny of our great nation,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday while paying tribute to ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their families on the occasion of the 10th Armed Forces Veterans Day in Rajouri.

The Lieutenant Governor was addressing a large gathering at ALG Rajouri, where he expressed heartfelt gratitude to veterans and serving soldiers for always placing the safety of others above their own.

He said the selfless service of the armed forces was not merely a profession but a lifelong commitment that continued even after military careers ended and the uniform was folded away.“The courage of veterans is not limited to the battlefield. It is equally visible in their role in establishing peace and contributing to the nation's progress,” Sinha said.

Saluting the resilience and patriotism of the armed forces, the Lieutenant Governor described the courage and sacrifice of soldiers as the backbone of the nation's security.“The sacrifices of our soldiers remain invisible. While the nation sleeps in peace, they stand alert. While the nation celebrates festivals together, our soldiers safeguard the borders far away from home. They do not speak about sacrifice. They live it every moment,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a Wall of Fame and launched a dedicated police helpline service for veterans. He reiterated the government's commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards the welfare of veterans and their families, and towards ensuring a life of dignity for those who served the nation.

“Veterans are living role models for the youth, guiding the nation with character, timeless values and selfless service. From safeguarding the nation to serving society, our armed forces veterans continue to shape India's future,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid homage to the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, and remembered bravehearts including Second Lieutenant Ram Raghoba Rane, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Naik Jadunath Singh and soldiers from Rajouri.