Growing At 10% Annually, Chemical Engineering Prepares Future-Ready Engineers To Tackle Energy And Sustainability Challenges: AURAK

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The university offers a globally benchmarked bachelor program in Chemical Engineering with a strong regional perspective

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, January, 2026 – In a world defined by rapid technological change, energy transition, and pressing sustainability demands, chemical engineering continues to stand out as one of the most versatile and future-resilient engineering disciplines, according to American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

Global employment forecasts project steady growth for chemical engineers over the coming decade, reflecting their critical role across energy, manufacturing, healthcare, water, and advanced technology sectors. In response to this demand, AURAK has created a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering that is tailored to prepare graduates to lead innovation both regionally and globally.

Globally, chemical engineering is a highly sought-after and versatile engineering discipline, with a projected 10% growth in employment from 2023 to 2033. ( ). World Economic Forum has identified chemical engineers as key enablers of net-zero pathways, clean energy systems, and industrial decarbonization. A McKinsey study highlights chemical engineers as central to scaling hydrogen technologies, carbon capture, sustainable fuels, and circular-economy solutions.

Professor Khalid Hussain, Provost at AURAK, says:“Our BS in Chemical Engineering has been tailored to educate and empower the next generation of engineers who will lead this transformation both regionally and globally. The program is intentionally designed to align strong scientific and engineering foundations with hands-on learning, industry relevance, and global best practices.”

Dr. Sara Faiz Hanna Tasfy, Department Chair/Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at AURAK, adds:“Chemical engineers need to possess a rare and powerful combination of deep scientific understanding, process optimization expertise, and systems-level thinking, enabling them to tackle complex, multidisciplinary challenges with confidence and precision. The AURAK BS in Chemical Engineering combines strong academic foundations with international exposure, hands-on learning, and close industry engagement to prepare graduates who are innovative, adaptable, and ready to contribute to the rapidly evolving engineering profession.”

Being based in the UAE, a recognized global energy hub, AURAK's BS in Chemical Engineering offers a Petroleum Engineering concentration, allowing students to gain focused expertise aligned with the oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors, while remaining firmly grounded in core chemical engineering principles. This concentration strengthens students' technical foundations in key areas such as separations, reservoir rock and fluid properties, petroleum production, drilling engineering, well testing and reservoir engineering.

The program is globally benchmarked and aligned with international accreditation standards, ensuring graduates are competitive with peers from leading universities worldwide.

Unlike many engineering disciplines tied to a single sector or technology, chemical engineering is inherently future-resilient, according to AURAK. As industries evolve, chemical engineers evolve with them, continuously redefining their roles while remaining central to innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable development.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.