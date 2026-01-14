Army Day 2026: Where To Watch Parade Today? History, Significance Explained
The Army Day parade will be held at Mahal Road in Jaipur's Jagatpura which is a celebration to display a wide array of weapons, military vehicles, drones and advanced defence systems. The parade can be live streamed from 9:00 AM onwards on YouTube channel of the Indian Army.History of Army Day
This day commemorates Lieutenant General Kodandera M Cariappa's take over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. On 15 January 1949, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India General Francis Roy Bucher handed over the Indian Army's chief post to Kodandera M Cariappa. From this day onwards, it came to be celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows. On this day, gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded. It marks a tribute to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.
The Army Day parade used to take place in Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment.
