Army Day 2026: Where To Watch Parade Today? History, Significance Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) Army Day 2026: The nation is celebrating 78th Army Day today. Jaipur is all set to host the grand event showcasing India's military prowess and modern defence capabilities. This event is significant as it marks the first public appearance of the newly raised Bhairav Battalion and is also the first time that the parade is taking place outside the cantonment area.

Where to watch Army Day 2026 parade today?

The Army Day parade will be held at Mahal Road in Jaipur's Jagatpura which is a celebration to display a wide array of weapons, military vehicles, drones and advanced defence systems. The parade can be live streamed from 9:00 AM onwards on YouTube channel of the Indian Army.

History of Army Day

This day commemorates Lieutenant General Kodandera M Cariappa's take over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. On 15 January 1949, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India General Francis Roy Bucher handed over the Indian Army's chief post to Kodandera M Cariappa. From this day onwards, it came to be celebrated in the form of parades and other military shows. On this day, gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded. It marks a tribute to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

The Army Day parade used to take place in Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment.