Trump: Netflix-Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Deal? Watch TOON, SEGG, ASST, GELS Small-Cap Stocks

Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) is drawing heightened investor attention as political uncertainty clouds one of the media industry's most closely watched potential mergers. President Donald Trump has publicly opposed Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) 's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), raising the possibility that his administration could seek to delay or block the transaction. While courts could ultimately overrule such action, the near-term impact would likely be prolonged uncertainty-forcing streaming platforms and content owners to reassess their growth and acquisition strategies.

Trump's stance adds political risk to a deal already facing regulatory scrutiny. In the short to medium term, a stalled Netflix–WBD transaction could remove integration overhang from NFLX, while shifting consolidation efforts toward alternative paths. One company increasingly mentioned in this context is Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY), which has been actively evaluating expansion opportunities as the competitive landscape tightens and scale becomes more critical.

This environment places Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) in a notably favorable strategic position. As regulators scrutinize mega-mergers involving industry giants, attention often shifts toward smaller, high-quality content companies that offer premium intellectual property without triggering antitrust roadblocks. TOON fits that profile, operating Kartoon Channel!-consistently ranked as the #1 kids' streaming app on the Apple App Store-while owning one of North America's largest animation studios through Mainframe Studios.

For companies like NFLX and PSKY, family and children's entertainment remains one of the most valuable content categories due to its evergreen appeal, global licensing potential, and ability to drive long-term subscriber retention. Kartoon Studios' upcoming franchise launch,“Hundred Acre Wood's Winnie and Friends,” scheduled for a high-profile Hollywood debut on December 16, further elevates TOON's visibility at a moment when strategic buyers may be compelled to pursue targeted acquisitions or partnerships rather than headline-grabbing megadeals.

Alongside Kartoon Studios, investors are also tracking a group of small-cap stocks trading under $1 that have been active in regular trading sessions, including Lottery (NASDAQ: SEGG), Strive Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), Gelteq Ltd. (NASDAQ: GELS), and Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO). These names are appearing on active-trader and momentum screens as investors search for asymmetric opportunities in small-cap and emerging-technology segments.

From an investor perspective, political resistance to the Netflix–WBD deal could accelerate a shift toward selective consolidation across media and technology. Instead of acquiring massive conglomerates, platforms may increasingly target scalable IP libraries, production capabilities, and niche growth companies. In that scenario, Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) stands out as a potential beneficiary-whether through licensing, strategic partnerships, or renewed acquisition speculation-as the streaming industry adapts to a more complex regulatory and political environment.

