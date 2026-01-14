Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental), Class of Device (Class I, II, III), Service (Device Development & Manufacturing, Packaging & Assembly, Quality Management) - Global Forecast to 2030

The report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental), Class of Device (Class I, II, III), Service (Device Development & Manufacturing, Packaging & Assembly, Quality Management)-Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 140.84 billion in 2030 from USD 83.77 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2025 and 2030.

440 Market Data Tables

68 Figures 429 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2030”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Plexus Corp. (US),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Integer Holdings Corporation (US) and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market.



Within the category of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices, IVD consumables are projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024 to 2030. These consumables, which include the disposable elements integral to IVD testing processes, play a critical role in ensuring both efficiency and accuracy in medical diagnostics.

Class III devices are often critical for treating life-threatening conditions or supporting vital bodily functions. Examples include pacemakers, heart valves, and implantable defibrillators. These devices can restore or improve a patient's physical capabilities or organ function, significantly enhancing their quality of life which is expected to drive the segment growth.

By packaging & assembly services in service segment, the medical device contract manufacturing market can be segmented into primary & secondary packing, labelling and others. The advantages of primary and secondary packaging segment by protecting the device from contamination and damage during transport, storage, and handling, is expected to drive the segment growth. The medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries

The global population is aging, which increases the demand for medical devices used in diagnostics, treatment, and monitoring of age-related conditions. Additionally, chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are becoming more common worldwide, leading to a greater need for medical devices to manage these illnesses. This is expected to drive market growth. However, strict regulatory requirements for medical device approval may pose challenges to market expansion.