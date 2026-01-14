Ventilators Market Size & Growth Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GetNews) Ventilators Market by Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, Transportable Ventilators), Type (Adult & Pediatric Ventilators), Interface (Hybrid Ventilation), Mode (Combined Mode Ventilation), Care Setting (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2029

The report "Ventilators Market by Mobility (Intensive Care Ventilators, Transportable Ventilators), Type (Adult & Pediatric Ventilators), Interface (Hybrid Ventilation), Mode (Combined Mode Ventilation), Care Setting (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2029 from USD 3.71 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

286 Market Data Tables

67 Figures 291 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Ventilators Market - Global Forecast to 2029”

Some of the prominent key players are:



ResMed (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US),

Getinge AB (Sweden),

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the ventilator market.



In 2022, the intensive care ventilators segment holds the largest share of the ventilators market. The growth of the intensive care ventilators segment is due to the susceptibility of geriatric individuals to develop severe health problems, the volume of patients being treated in critical care units is increasing, which in turn is driving the demand for intensive care beds.

In 2022, the adult/pediatric ventilators segment accounted of the ventilators market. The large share of the adult/pediatric ventilators segment can be attributed to chronic diseases such as COPD & asthma, growing tobacco consumption, and the increasing geriatric population.

The clinics and hospitals segment held the maximum market share for ventilators owing to the strong patient flow in need of critical care and respiratory therapy. Hospitals and clinics are the main medical centers for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases like COPD, ARDS, pneumonia, and post-surgical complications, calling for the use of invasive as well as non-invasive ventilators in ICUs, emergency wards, and surgical wards. The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, the growing prevalence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity, a decreasing mortality rate, and the rising demand for home healthcare, are also driving the demand for ventilators.

The growth in the market for ventilators is driven by a series of key drivers, among which are rising cases of respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The population aging globally, which is prone to respiratory disorders, also drives demand for ventilators. Additionally, improvements in medical technology, including the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and remote monitoring, are improving ventilator performance and patient outcomes. Rising investment in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging markets, and the increase in the use of non-invasive and homecare ventilators are also driving market growth. In addition, government incentives and strategic partnerships among medical device manufacturers are still driving innovation and access to ventilator solutions.