The UN Is 'Worth Fighting For', Says General Assembly President

NEW YORK, USA – Annalena Baerbock noted that the New Year began with crises in Venezuela and Iran, with the international community“at an even more urgent make-or-break moment” than when the landmark session began in September. She insisted that“the world needs the United Nations” and highlighted its wide-ranging work, which includes providing lifesaving support in Gaza, championing girls' education in Afghanistan, protecting civilians in Sudan, and stepping up efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“In no way would the world be better off without our United Nations. It is worth fighting for,” she said.

Defending the Charter

The General Assembly is the UN's main policy-making organ, comprising all 193 Member States, each of whom has an equal vote. It meets in regular sessions from September to December, and thereafter as required.

In contrast to previous years, the president avoided comprehensively listing upcoming mandated meetings for the resumed session.

“ My main priority today and for the next 237 days as President of the General Assembly, is to defend – together with you – this institution, its Charter, and the principles enshrined in it,” said Baerbock.

“Because it is increasingly evident that not all of us are singing from the same songbook anymore; not all are as invested in the Charter and international law.”

Renewed commitment and compromise

Baerbock called for member states from all regions to come together to build a cross-regional alliance to protect and promote the principles of the UN Charter –“to defend a global order founded in international law and human rights.”

“ This means stepping up every day. It means standing up. It means recommitting,” she said.

“It also means always endeavouring to bridge divides and to find compromise, insofar as compromise doesn't become appeasement.”

The Assembly president addressed ongoing efforts to reform the United Nations, emphasising that“no amount of reform can resolve a financial crisis if member states do not meet their financial obligations.”

Baerbock stressed the need for countries to pay their contributions in full and on time“because otherwise this institution cannot function and reform will have no meaning.”

New leadership

Her other main priority concerns the selection of the next UN Secretary-General as António Guterres prepares to leave office in December. The General Assembly appoints the UN chief on the recommendation of the Security Council.

The selection process is already underway, and Baerbock announced that interactive dialogues with candidates have been scheduled for the week of 20 April where they will present their vision statements.

Women candidates wanted

Baerbock invited Member States to submit qualified candidates early and ahead of time to ensure their participation in the dialogues. She encouraged countries to strongly consider nominating women.

“In a time of heavy headwinds to this institution, the process of selecting the next secretary-general is our chance to send a clear message about who we are and what we stand for,” she said.

“The next secretary-general will not only be the face and voice of this institution, our choice will also tell whether this organisation is truly serving all of humanity, half of whom are women and girls.”

The choice of who heads the UN“will determine how we address pressing global challenges, from conflicts and climate change to inequality,” she added.“We need someone who is up to the task at hand; who can chart a path to the future, while passionately defending the principles of our Charter.”

