Senior Iranian Officials Discuss Unrest Developments, Condemn Foreign Interference

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jan 15 (NNN-IRNA) – Senior Iranian officials held talks with their foreign counterparts, on the latest developments in the country, and condemned foreign interference, in wake of the recent unrest.

In separate phone calls on Tuesday night with Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, elaborated on the recent unrest across the country and the consequent casualties, saying, the Iranian people's“peaceful” protests were driven into violence by foreign-linked individuals.

During the talks, Araghchi stressed that the“terrorists,” provoked by the United States and Israel, were responsible for the violence during the protests, assuring that calm had been restored, thanks to the people's vigilance and the efforts of the law enforcement forces.

He slammed the recent“provocative” remarks by U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, as“clear interference” in Iran's internal affairs, underlining the Iranian people's determination to defend the country's national sovereignty and security, against any foreign“maliciousness and intervention.”

In his talks with the French foreign minister, Araghchi called for the condemnation of foreign intervention in countries' internal affairs.

For his part, the UAE's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, highlighted the importance of continuing bilateral and regional consultations, calling for collective efforts to strengthen stability and security in the West Asia region.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's semi-official Anadolu Agency reported that, Fidan had another phone call yesterday, with his Iranian counterpart, urging dialogue to reduce current tensions.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, had also exchanged views on the latest regional developments with his Iraqi counterpart and Qatar's prime minister.

During the talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Larijani stressed that cooperation between Iran and Qatar could prepare the ground for ensuring sustainable stability and security in the West Asia region.

The Qatari prime minister highlighted the two countries' age-old relations, stressing,“We have stood by each other during tough regional circumstances.” He added that, Qatar considered any attempts to destabilise Iran, as having“serious” consequences for stability.

Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qasim al-Araji told Larijani that, Iran's“enemies” did not know, when they attack the country, Iranian people would stand together“strongly and unitedly.”

Protests erupted since late last month in several Iranian cities, over the sharp depreciation of the rial. Authorities have acknowledged the demonstrations and said, they are prepared to address economic grievances, while warning against violence, vandalism, and unrest.

Initially held peacefully, the protests gradually became violent, leading to casualties and damages on public property, mosques, government buildings and banks, over the past few days, for which the Iranian authorities have blamed the U.S. and Israel.– NNN-IRNA