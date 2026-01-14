Cervical Cancer Awareness Month Spotlight: How Cancer Treatment Impacts The Mouth And What Patients Can Do

MENAFN - GetNews) January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, drawing attention to the often-overlooked impact cancer treatment has on oral health. Dr. Ronald Koslowski explains that radiation and chemotherapy can cause long-term dental complications, including dry mouth, tooth decay, and jawbone damage. Because HPV links cervical and certain oral cancers, early dental evaluations and ongoing care are essential for protecting survivors' health and quality of life.

Cancer survivors face unprecedented oral health challenges that demand specialized attention and proactive management, according to leading dental oncologist Dr. Ronald Koslowski.

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, experts highlight the critical yet often overlooked connection between cancer treatments and long-term oral health complications.

Dr. Ronald Koslowski remembers a patient and a cancer survivor who first walked into his Encino practice with a story that epitomizes the silent struggle many patients endure. Her radiation treatment had left her mouth painfully dry, her teeth vulnerable, and her confidence shaken.

“One of the most devastating effects of radiation treatment and chemotherapy may not even occur until years after the cancer treatment,” Dr. Koslowski explains.“The lingering effects can compromise the blood supply to the jawbone. And if a patient has an oral surgery, it may not heal properly, leading to a condition called osteoradionecrosis, which basically means dead bone as a result of radiation therapy.”

The intersection of oral health and cancer treatment reveals startling complexities. Cervical cancer and certain oral cancers share a common origin-the human papillomavirus (HPV)-making comprehensive oral care more critical than ever.“The human papillomavirus has actually taken over as the number one cause of certain types of oral cancers now,” Dr. Koslowski notes.

Cancer treatments like radiation and chemotherapy can trigger severe oral complications, including:



Painful mouth inflammation (mucositis)

Chronic dry mouth (xerostomia)

Difficulty eating

Accelerated tooth decay Long-term oral health challenges

Comprehensive dental evaluations before cancer treatment are paramount. Untreated dental issues can cascade into serious complications, potentially resulting in infections, tooth loss, and jawbone damage. Without proper planning, patients risk osteoradionecrosis-a condition where a radiation-damaged jawbone fails to heal, potentially necessitating reconstructive surgery.

Throughout treatment and recovery, maintaining oral hygiene remains essential. Cancer survivors require vigilant dental monitoring, often necessitating check-ups every three months to mitigate risks associated with radiation-induced dry mouth and potential gum disease.

Dr. Koslowski emphasizes that oral health represents a lifelong commitment for cancer survivors. The most successful outcomes emerge when dental oncologists, general dentists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and patients collaborate as a coordinated care team.