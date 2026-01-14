Intersec 2026 Signs Mou Appointing UXE As Future Cities Partner Of Intersec 2026



Messe Frankfurt Middle East and UXE formalise Future Cities partnership to advance government-aligned security innovation at Intersec 2026

UXE to unveil new access and control, and security compliance solutions Intersec 2026 concludes today 14 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Organisers of Intersec 2026, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UXE Security Solutions, appointing UXE as the Future Cities Partner of Intersec 2026, the world's leading business event for security, safety and fire protection.

The strategic partnership underscores Intersec's role as a global hub for next-generation security and resilience solutions, while spotlighting UXE's growing contribution to government-led innovation programmes shaping the UAE's smart, secure, and future-ready urban environments.

Intersec 2026 concludes today, 14 January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Intersec 2026 is hosting global industry leaders, policymakers and technology pioneers in one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. As Future Cities Partner, UXE has a central role in advancing dialogue and showcasing practical solutions that support the development of intelligent cities, secure infrastructure and digitally enabled operations.

UXE Security Solutions is widely recognised for its close collaboration with government and regulatory authorities, supporting the UAE's vision to build safe, resilient and globally competitive cities. The company is a strategic partner to the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Dubai Digital Authority (DDA), reflecting its trusted position within the national security ecosystem.

Among its flagship government-driven initiatives, UXE manages the technical implementation of the Keyless Security Project, a pioneering programme designed to regulate and enhance security standards across Dubai's holiday home rental industry. The initiative aligns with government objectives to strengthen compliance, visitor safety and transparency through advanced access control and digital security technologies.

Beyond implementation, UXE delivers specialist consulting and auditing services, providing security audits that ensure private-sector organisations comply with stringent SIRA standards. The company also maintains regular engagement with senior government leadership, including the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to align its solutions with national innovation goals and evolving regulatory frameworks.

As part of its Future Cities Partner activation, UXE has announced the commercial launch of Keyless, its secure and scalable access-control platform, and Audix, a new line of professional security audit and fire-safety consulting services.

Previously deployed as part of government-led initiatives within the holiday home rental sector , Keyless is now being launched for commercial use across businesses and organisations of all types. The platform enables organisations to replace traditional mechanical keys with modern, digital, keyless entry systems designed for scale, regulatory alignment and operational efficiency.

Audix will provide expert-led evaluations of physical security and fire safety compliance, supporting organisations in meeting regulatory requirements, reducing risk and strengthening operational resilience.

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Wednesday, January 14, 2026