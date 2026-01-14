Hanley Investment Group Arranges $20.33 Million Sale Of Grocery-Anchored Center With Pad Development Opportunities In Oxnard, Calif.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"95%-Leased Pleasant Valley Plaza Neighborhood Center Draws Multiple Offers from Private and Mid-Market Buyers"

OXNARD, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the sale of Pleasant Valley Plaza, an 81,128-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Oxnard, California. The property sold for $20,325,000.

Hanley Investment Group's Vice President Sean Cox and Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman represented the seller, a private partnership based in Los Angeles. The buyer, a private ownership group sponsored by Rhino Investments Group of Las Vegas, represented themselves.

"Hanley Investment Group generated strong interest by securing multiple offers from private capital and mid-market buyers," Cox said. "We identified one of the most active buyers of shopping centers on the West Coast who was in a 1031 exchange and able to perform on a short escrow, giving the seller a high level of execution certainty."

Fryman added that investors were drawn to the center's stabilized occupancy, long-term tenancy and the opportunity to develop three single-tenant outparcels, including a high-visibility corner site. He also noted that the team coordinated directly with the seller's architect and construction manager on behalf of the buyer to help navigate city requirements for future pad development.

Pleasant Valley Plaza is anchored by La Plaza Meat Market and is located at 105-309 West Pleasant Valley Road, 4931-4933 Saviers Road and 4936-5030 South C Street. La Plaza Meat Market, a regional grocer with multiple locations throughout Ventura County, started operating at Pleasant Valley Plaza in early 2025 and executed a new long-term lease.

The property was originally built in 1961 on 7.93 acres, renovated in 2022, and was 95% leased at the time of sale. The tenant mix includes O'Reilly Auto Parts, H-Mart Discount Store, Metro by T-Mobile, restaurants, service tenants and neighborhood retailers.

According to Cox, 75% of the tenants have operated at the center since at least 2018, including O'Reilly Auto Parts, which recently signed a new long-term lease.

The center offers ample parking and is positioned along Pleasant Valley Road at signalized intersections with C Street and Saviers Road. The Pleasant Valley Road and Saviers Road intersection sees approximately 38,000 cars per day.

Pleasant Valley Plaza serves a dense, predominantly Hispanic trade area with 151,000 residents and an average household income of $115,000 within a five-mile radius.

The shopping center benefits from its proximity to some of Ventura County's most significant economic engines. Naval Base Ventura County, the region's largest employer, supports more than 19,000 military and civilian personnel across its Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island installations and contributes an estimated $2 billion annually to the local economy. The Port of Hueneme, California's only deep‐water commercial port between Los Angeles and San Francisco, handles $15.8 billion in cargo each year and generates roughly $2.8 billion in economic activity while supporting about 25,000 trade-related jobs. The area is also home to Oxnard College and California State University Channel Islands, which together serve more than 12,000 students and play a central role in regional workforce development.

"We expect demand for well-located grocery-anchored centers, especially those with upside opportunity through development, to remain strong as investors continue to prioritize daily-needs retail," Fryman said. "Limited new retail development and a shortage of quality inventory have only intensified competition for stabilized grocery-anchored assets."

According to CoStar, U.S. grocery-anchored retail sales increased year-over-year, with 62 properties trading in Q3 2025 compared to 53 in Q3 2024. Total sales volume also rose to $442 million, a roughly 5% increase from the prior year, while average cap rates compressed from 6.53% to 6.44%, reflecting stronger buyer demand despite limited new supply.

