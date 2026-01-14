Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura Fortifies Diplomatic Ties With Sultanate Of Kesepuhan Unveils Scholarship Initiative For Cirebon And Sumedang Larang

In a landmark engagement advancing royal diplomacy and international cooperation, HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura conducted a formal courtesy visit to the historic Sultanate of Kesepuhan at Keraton Kasepuhan Cirebon.

Visiting in her official capacities as the Bae Mompong sa Maguindanao, Maha Putri of the Royal House of Luzon Tagalog, and Founder of We Care for Humanity (WCH), Queen Mariam was received with high honors by HM Sultan Sepuh Aloeda II, Sultan of Keraton Kasepuhan Cirebon, and his consort, HM Queen Ratumedia Widayanti.

During the visit, Queen Mariam delivered a personal message of solidarity from the Supreme Sultan of Maguindanao, His Majesty Sultan Zulkarnain Mastura Kudarat VI, reinforcing the bond between the royal houses of the Philippines and Indonesia.

A Commitment to Education:

The summit concluded with a major philanthropic announcement: Queen Mariam introduced WCH's "Education for Humanity" program, in partnership with Jain University. She formally pledged scholarship grants to the youth of both the Sultanate of Kesepuhan and the Kingdom of Sumedang Larang, aiming to transform hereditary ties into tangible educational opportunities for the next generation.

Video Link:

A Message from the Sultan:

Welcoming the delegation, HM Sultan Sepuh Aloeda II expressed his profound gratitude: "It is with great joy and open hearts that we welcome Her Royal Highness Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura to the Keraton Kasepuhan. Her presence here strengthens the ancient bonds of kinship between our families and our nations. We are profoundly moved by her generous pledge of scholarships; it is a noble gift that invests in the future of our children while honoring the legacy of our ancestors."

Royal Delegation and Cultural Exchange:

The diplomatic mission included distinguished Indonesian royals: HRH Princess Iriani Adalci Kuada (Kingdom of Siau), YM Ray Dewi Rengganis (Cirebon/Galuh Ciamis), and YM Donna Connie Nisnoni (Kingdom of Kupang). The dialogue was further enriched by the presence of HM King Sri Radya H.R.I Lukman Soemadisoeria and HM Queen Nyi Raden Nia Kurniasih of the Sumedang Larang Kingdom.







The event featured a showcase of traditional Kesepuhan arts and a royal banquet, notably prepared personally by HM Queen Ratumedia Widayanti, a gesture that deeply moved the visiting delegation.

"The hospitality of the Sultanate of Kesepuhan is a testament to the enduring grace of Indonesian culture," stated Queen Mariam. "We are honored to reciprocate this warmth by investing in the future of your youth through education."

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting universal humanitarianism. Founded by HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, WCH implements sustainable projects worldwide, focusing on education, health, and the eradication of poverty.