Sabeer Nelli To Attend World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 In Davos

TYLER, TX, USA - January 14, 2026 - Zil Money today announced that its CEO and founder, Sabeer Nelli, will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 19-23, 2026. The 56th Annual Meeting will convene heads of state, business leaders and representatives from civil society to discuss global challenges under the theme“A Spirit of Dialogue.”

The Annual Meeting is expected to bring together nearly 3,000 participants from around 130 countries. The agenda spans geopolitical risk, economic uncertainty, the responsible use of generative artificial intelligence and approaches to sustainable growth. Sabeer's attendance underscores Zil Money's interest in staying aligned with global conversations shaping the future of finance and technology. His presence reflects a focus on how emerging policy frameworks, AI adoption and economic shifts may affect business operations, particularly for small and mid-sized enterprises.

“The World Economic Forum provides a setting to observe how global economic and technology priorities are being discussed across sectors,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corporation.“Attending the Annual Meeting offers valuable exposure to policy, regulatory and innovation perspectives from different regions. That context is important for leaders operating in increasingly interconnected markets.”

Sabeer's participation reflects his broader background as a founder who has operated businesses across multiple sectors. Before entering fintech, he built and scaled companies in energy and financial services, giving him direct exposure to operational and regulatory complexity. That experience continues to inform his approach to business leadership.

About Zil Money Corporation

Zil Money is a U.S.‐based financial‐technology platform providing businesses with secure payment solutions including online check printing, ACH and wire transfers, check mailing, virtual cards and integrated expense management. With more than one million users and over $100 billion in transactions processed, Zil Money continues to lead the fintech space with cloud‐based, innovative and scalable solutions.