Atlanta-Area Atltime Plans Statewide Expansion From Roswell To Become Georgia's Top Rolex Buyer And Seller

ROSWELL, GA - January 14, 2026 - Atltime Watch Repair, known throughout the Atlanta area for buying and selling pre-owned Rolex watches, has announced plans to expand its reach across the entire state of Georgia in 2026.

The Roswell company, which has built a strong reputation in metro Atlanta over recent years, wants to bring its fair pricing and fast service to watch owners throughout Georgia. The expansion comes as more people across the state look for trusted places to sell Rolex watch collections or find quality pre-owned timepieces.

"Atlanta has been great to us, but we keep getting calls from people in Savannah, Augusta, Columbus, and other cities asking if we can help them," said the Atltime team. "We realized there's a real need across Georgia for a trusted Rolex buyer and seller. We want to be that name people think of, no matter where they are in the state."

Atltime has already taken steps to make statewide service possible. The company recently upgraded its website to handle remote transactions, allowing anyone in Georgia to submit watch details online and receive quotes within 24 hours. By the end of 2026, the company aims to cut that time to just 30 minutes.

The expansion strategy focuses on making the process easy for customers who cannot visit the Roswell location in person. Atltime now offers secure shipping options for sellers across Georgia, along with insured return shipping for buyers who want to purchase from the company's collection of authenticated pre-owned watches.

"Distance should not stop someone from getting a fair deal on their Rolex," the team explained. "Whether you are in Atlanta or Albany, we want to make sure you have access to honest pricing and quick service."

The company specializes in all major Rolex models, from Submariner and Daytona to Datejust and GMT-Master. Atltime also buys and sells other Swiss luxury brands, though Rolex remains the primary focus.

For buyers across Georgia, Atltime maintains an online inventory where customers can buy Rolex watches that have been inspected and authenticated. Each piece comes with detailed photos and condition reports, giving buyers confidence even when purchasing remotely.

The timing of the expansion reflects broader economic trends. With financial uncertainty affecting households across Georgia, many people are looking at valuable items they own as potential sources of cash. Atltime wants to make sure these sellers get fair market value rather than settling for low offers from buyers who take advantage of urgent situations.

"We have seen too many stories of people selling valuable watches for half of what they are worth because they did not know where to go," the team said. "Our mission is to change that across Georgia."

Atltime's growth plan includes adding staff to handle increased volume and potentially opening satellite locations in other major Georgia cities within the next two years. The company is also investing in technology to speed up the authentication and pricing process.

The Roswell headquarters will remain the main operation center, but customers across Georgia will have the same access to services that Atlanta residents currently enjoy. This includes the ability to get quotes, sell watches, buy from inventory, and access repair services.

The company's commitment to quick turnaround times sets it apart in the pre-owned luxury watch market. While many buyers take days or weeks to provide quotes, Atltime's goal of 30-minute responses would make it one of the fastest services available to Georgia residents.

Atltime sees opportunity in smaller cities and towns where luxury watch owners have limited local options. By offering statewide service with the same standards the company built its Atlanta reputation on, Atltime believes it can become the go-to name for Rolex transactions throughout Georgia.

"We want every person in Georgia who owns a Rolex to know they have a fair, fast, and honest option when they are ready to sell," the team said. "And we want buyers across the state to know they can find quality pre-owned pieces without the usual hassles."

About Atltime Watch Repair

Atltime Watch Repair is a Roswell-based business specializing in buying, selling, and servicing pre-owned Rolex and Swiss watches. Founded with a commitment to transparency and fair pricing, the company is expanding to serve customers throughout Georgia.