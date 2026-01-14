A Whimsical New Children's Poem With Heart And Faith: The Jiger And The Tiraffe By Penny Higgins Now Available On Amazon

Penny Higgins, beloved poet and storyteller, is proud to announce the release of her enchanting children's poem The Jiger and the Tiraffe-a delightful and imaginative tale that captivates young readers while imparting a powerful message of self-worth, imagination, and God's love. This charming book is now available on Amazon in eBook format:

Blending playful rhyme with whimsical creativity, The Jiger and the Tiraffe takes children on a journey through a magical world where the fanciful origins of tigers and giraffes are reimagined through two extraordinary creatures-Jiger and Tiraffe. With clever wordplay and joyful rhythm, Higgins invites young minds to ask questions, laugh, dream, and explore concepts of uniqueness and belonging.

At its heart, the story carries an uplifting message: every child is a special and treasured creation of God. Henderson's narrative gently encourages children to celebrate their individuality and see themselves through a lens of wonder, confidence, and divine purpose. Parents, educators, and caregivers alike will find the poem a heartwarming tool for nurturing self-esteem and meaningful conversations about identity and faith.

Perfect for bedtime reading, classroom story time, church gatherings, or quiet moments of reflection, The Jiger and the Tiraffe is designed to delight children while grounding them in timeless values. The book's rhythmic cadence makes it especially enjoyable to read aloud, fostering shared experiences between adults and young readers.

Penny Higgins has long been celebrated for her heartfelt storytelling and ability to connect with children through poetry and imagination. A retired teacher, Higgins has authored several beloved children's books, infusing each with warmth, faith, and a deep respect for the wonder of childhood. The Jiger and the Tiraffe continues this tradition, offering a joyful and meaningful experience for readers of all ages.

In today's world, where young minds are often confused by comparisons and insecurities, The Jiger and the Tiraffe stands out as a refreshing and hopeful read. Its message-that every child is lovingly created and deeply valued-resonates with families seeking stories that entertain while building confidence and spiritual awareness.

Whether you're a parent looking for a thoughtful gift, a teacher searching for inspiring classroom material, or simply a lover of children's literature, The Jiger and the Tiraffe is sure to become a treasured favorite. Share a story that sparks laughter, imagination, and heartfelt reflection-one that reminds every child they are wonderfully unique.

