TOZO Captivates CES 2026 Audiences With Breakthrough Audio And AR Wearables

MENAFN - GetNews) Following a successful CES 2026, TOZO received strong interest and positive feedback at Booth No. 16045 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall. Over the four-day event, visitors, media, and industry professionals gathered to experience TOZO's latest innovations across smart audio and immersive XR technologies, including the TOZO Open X2 Pro open-ear headphones, VIZO Z1 Pro AR glasses, VIZO AIX Pro AI Camera Smart Glasses, and VIZO SoundFit AI Audio Smart Glasses.







Crowds at the TOZO booth participated in hands-on demos, product walkthroughs, and live experience sessions, highlighting widespread demand for intelligent, comfort-focused audio and next-generation wearable displays.

"CES 2026 has been an extraordinary opportunity to connect with media, partners, and technology enthusiasts," said Komi Zhang, Marketing Director at TOZO. "The overwhelming positive response to our products demonstrates that comfort, immersive experience, and intelligent interaction are shaping the future of wearable technology."

TOZO Open X2 Pro: Open-Ear Design Meets Immersive Audio

Among the most discussed products at the booth, TOZO Open X2 Pro stood out for its neck health monitoring, which tracks head posture, monitors cervical load, and instantly alerts the user when strain builds up. TOZO Open X2 Pro also provides open-ear comfort and spatial audio immersion, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings while enjoying rich, high-fidelity sound. Visitors praised its neck health monitoring, ergonomic earhook design, and AI-powered interaction, making it ideal for active lifestyles and extended use.

VIZO Z1 Pro: Advancing Everyday AR Experiences







The VIZO Z1 Pro, the latest AR glasses from TOZO's XR brand VIZO, also drew significant attention. Visitors had the opportunity to explore its immersive visual capabilities through on-site demos, experiencing large virtual displays, vivid image clarity, and seamless connectivity with other devices. Attendees praised the glasses for their myopia correction feature, ergonomic comfort, and user-friendly design, showcasing VIZO's commitment to delivering practical and immersive AR solutions for entertainment, productivity, and mobile computing. Feedback from early users highlighted the product's potential in various scenarios, underlining VIZO's vision of making everyday AR experiences accessible to mainstream users.

VIZO AIX Pro: AI Camera Smart Glasses for Intelligent Capture







Also drawing interest, VIZO AIX Pro impressed visitors with its 12MP photo and 1080p video recording, AI-powered visual recognition, and voice-activated commands with real-time interruption support. Equipped with a 3-mic array and AI noise reduction, AIX Pro provides crystal-clear calls, while 13mm multi-layer composite drivers deliver rich bass and clear highs. Attendees noted its lightweight TR90 & ABS frame as ideal for professional and everyday use.

VIZO Sound Fit: AI Audio Smart Glasses for Open-Ear Immersion

The VIZO Sound Fit also generated excitement with its open-ear stereo audio that balances environmental awareness with immersive sound. Dual 10mm PU + LCP composite drivers and dual-mic AI noise reduction ensure both rich music playback and high-definition voice calls. Attendees praised its electroplated alloy lightweight frame, magnetic temple charging, and dual-side smart touch controls, combining intuitive gesture operation with stable Bluetooth connectivity.

CES 2026 Concludes with Strong Engagement

Across four days, TOZO successfully showcased its portfolio of smart audio, wearables, and AR/XR innovations to a global audience. Media, partners, and attendees experienced live demonstrations, interacted with the TOZO and VIZO teams, and explored the practical and immersive potential of next-generation wearable technology.

TOZO's participation reinforced its commitment to integrating intelligent audio, AR, and AI solutions into everyday life, inspiring both consumers and industry professionals with forward-looking, user-centric innovation.

About TOZO

TOZO is an intelligent electronics brand owned by TOZO INC, based in Seattle, USA. The TOZO brand was registered and established in 2015, adhering to the concept of "Tech Around You" and is committed to providing people with the latest technology in intelligent wearable products.

TOZO is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing high-tech digital products, which include wireless audio, smart IoT, virtual reality, and digital accessories. TOZO is powered by an energetic R&D team and the world's top factories. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality products by selecting environmentally friendly and high-quality materials, reducing intermediary steps, and improving efficiency. Our clients can expect excellent products, exceptional user experiences, and a greener life.

About VIZO

VIZO is an intelligent electronics brand based in Seattle, USA, officially founded and registered in 2025. Guided by the brand philosophy 'Tech Around You,' VIZO is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge wearable technology seamlessly into everyday life. Powered by a shared engineering team and incubated with the support of TOZO, VIZO combines deep acoustic and hardware expertise with next-generation smart design to deliver truly innovative intelligent wearable products.