Greg Dupont, Founder Of Advocate Wealth Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Coordinating Financial, Tax, And Estate Decisions

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, Greg DuPont, the founder of Advocate Wealth Solutions. The discussion centered around the critical importance of coordinating financial, tax, and estate decisions to ensure a holistic approach to wealth management.

In the complex landscape of personal finance, the coordination of financial, tax, and estate decisions is often overlooked. Many individuals and families view these areas as distinct silos, leading to fragmented planning that can ultimately jeopardize their financial well-being. However, as Greg emphasizes in a recent podcast episode, integrating these components is crucial for effective wealth management. This essay explores the importance of coordinating financial, tax, and estate decisions and provides insights on how individuals can adopt a holistic approach to their financial planning.

The Importance of Integration

Historically, financial advisors, estate planning attorneys, and tax professionals have operated in isolation, each focusing on their specific domain. This siloed approach can create significant gaps in planning. For example, an estate planning attorney may draft a will without considering the tax implications of the assets involved, while a financial advisor may recommend investment strategies that do not align with the family's estate plan. This lack of coordination can lead to unintended consequences, such as increased tax liabilities or assets being misallocated upon death.

DuPont's experience as both an estate planning attorney and a financial advisor has provided him with a unique perspective on this issue. He notes that high-net-worth individuals have long benefited from integrated planning through family offices, which coordinate financial, tax, and estate strategies. However, this level of service has not been widely accessible to the average family. By creating Advocate Wealth Solutions, DuPont aims to bridge this gap and offer comprehensive solutions to clients, regardless of their net worth.

Recognizing the Need for Coordination

The first step in coordinating financial, tax, and estate decisions is recognizing that these elements are interconnected. Many families do not realize that their financial decisions can significantly impact their estate planning and tax obligations. For instance, retirement accounts often carry substantial tax implications, which can be overlooked in traditional estate planning. As DuPont points out, many attorneys ignore the tax embedded in retirement assets, focusing solely on the legal aspects of estate planning. This oversight can lead to families facing hefty tax bills that could have been mitigated with proper planning.

To instill this awareness in clients, financial advisors and estate planners must educate them about the interconnectedness of these domains. This education involves illustrating how financial decisions today can affect their legacy tomorrow. By fostering a mindset that values integration, clients can begin to see the benefits of a coordinated approach.

A Holistic Planning Framework

Once families understand the importance of coordination, the next step is to develop a holistic planning framework. This framework should encompass the following key components:

Comprehensive Financial Planning: A thorough understanding of a family's financial situation is essential. This includes assessing income, expenses, investments, and liabilities. A financial advisor should evaluate how these elements interact and align with the family's long-term goals.

Tax Strategy Development: With a clear picture of the family's financial landscape, the next step is to develop a tax strategy that minimizes liabilities. This strategy should consider the timing of income, deductions, and the tax implications of different investment vehicles. By proactively managing taxes, families can preserve more of their wealth for future generations.

Estate Planning Integration: Finally, estate planning must be woven into the fabric of the financial and tax strategies. This involves creating wills, trusts, and other legal documents that reflect the family's values and intentions. Moreover, it requires ongoing communication between the estate planning attorney and financial advisor to ensure that any changes in the family's financial situation or tax laws are addressed promptly.

Coordinating financial, tax, and estate decisions is not merely a luxury reserved for the wealthy; it is a necessity for anyone seeking to secure their financial future and protect their legacy. As Greg DuPont highlights, the integration of these components can lead to more effective planning and better outcomes for families. By recognizing the interconnectedness of financial, tax, and estate decisions and adopting a holistic approach, individuals can navigate the complexities of wealth management with confidence and clarity. In doing so, they not only safeguard their wealth but also ensure that their financial decisions align with their life goals and values.

Greg shared:“And then if God's plan is different than your plan, and you leave this earth early, how do we save what's left for the family from being confiscated by the U.S. government? And I use that phrase deliberately.”

About Greg DuPont

Greg DuPont is an estate planning attorney, comprehensive financial advisor, and entrepreneur dedicated to helping families protect what matters most-while making confident, informed decisions about their future.

As the founder of DuPont Law Group and a leader behind The Wealth Solutions Network and Advocate Wealth Solutions, Greg works with individuals and families who want more than documents or disconnected financial advice. His work focuses on clarity, protection, and long-term stewardship-helping clients reduce financial loss, avoid unnecessary conflict, and align their wealth with the lives they actually want to live.

Greg is known for taking complex legal and financial topics and translating them into clear, practical guidance. His approach is intentionally different: instead of selling products or pushing pre-packaged solutions, he leads with education, diagnosis, and trust. Clients often describe him as calm, strategic, and deeply invested in helping them think clearly before acting.

Over the course of his career, Greg has advised thousands of families on estate planning, wealth protection, retirement strategy, and legacy design. His work emphasizes proactive planning-addressing risks before they become crises-and helping clients make decisions today that still make sense decades from now.

At the center of Greg's philosophy is a simple belief: good planning isn't about money-it's about people, responsibility, and peace of mind. Whether working with young families, business owners, or retirees, his goal is the same: to replace uncertainty with confidence and help families move forward with intention.

Greg lives and works by a mission to impact one million families by protecting legacies, reducing avoidable financial loss, and elevating the way people experience planning. When he's not working with clients or building new initiatives, he is focused on teaching, mentoring advisors, and creating systems that make high-quality planning more accessible and human.

