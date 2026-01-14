Beyond Hardware: The Global Implementation Of THUNDEROBOT's“Hardware + Scene” Ecosystem At CES 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) As CES 2026 concluded in Las Vegas, THUNDEROBOT's booth at LVCC Central Hall 15845, centered around the theme "AI IN GAMING," became a highlight of the exhibition with its high-performance gaming hardware matrix and immersive experience design. During the event, new products featuring Intel's next-generation Panther Lake platform, including the ultra-light ZERO Air gaming laptop, Mini PCs, and gaming peripherals, were showcased.







Notably, the professional esports team XEN Gaming praised the products for delivering a competitive-level experience, validating their performance in high-intensity esports scenarios.

As a brand focused on high-performance gaming hardware and building a full-scenario esports ecosystem, THUNDEROBOT's presence at this exhibition reaffirmed its core competitiveness-establishing an ecosystem loop of "full-scenario gaming hardware" based on esports hardware through scene-based experiences and deep user engagement. This model has become a key point for its engagement in global markets.

Hardware Matrix as the Foundation: Building the Ecological Cornerstone of Full-Scenario Gaming Hardware

THUNDEROBOT's ecological layout begins with collaboration across a full range of hardware. The product matrix showcased at the event achieves comprehensive coverage from mobile computing to desktop power and esports peripherals, laying a solid foundation for ecological implementation.







In mobile computing, Machenike's ZERO Air ultra-light gaming laptop and aibook 14 Pro versatile thin laptop effectively divide their scenarios. ZERO Air targets high-performance mobile gaming needs, while aibook 14 Pro covers office work and content creation, forming a complementary rather than overlapping product combination.

In the desktop computing section, the MIX G2 and MIX STATION Mini PCs focus on different computing usage methods. MIX STATION, centered on local AI computation,supports local inference for tens-of-billions-parameter large language models; MIX G2 addresses gaming and creation needs in space-constrained environments, balancing performance and size.

On the peripherals front, the F1 dual 8K customizable controller and Shadow Hunter EX68 optical axis keyboard create a stable hardware ecological support point, covering various usage scenarios such as mobile competitions, desktop battles, and immersive operations, providing a reliable hardware foundation for overall ecosystem expansion.

Scene Interaction as Wings: Strengthening User Emotional Connections in the Ecosystem

If hardware is the skeleton of the ecosystem, scene-based experiences and user interactions are the core that breathe life into it. THUNDEROBOT's booth emphasized "tangible and experiential" elements, with all products available for hands-on experience, allowing users to perceive hardware value in real scenarios, achieving an initial binding of "hardware and scene."







During the exhibition, THUNDEROBOT hosted the "NVIDIA Passport Program" check-in activity and the "Spotted By NVIDIA" interactive event as one of the first invited brands, quickly attracting many visitors to participate. The team from Xen Gaming, known for its outstanding performances in "Call of Duty" and "Fortnite," also visited the booth. As a top esports team, the members experienced THUNDEROBOT's hardware products on-site and provided high praise, with their professional recognition not only validating the products' competitive performance but also strengthening the emotional link between the brand and esports users.

Additionally, THUNDEROBOT has continuously hosted the THUNDEROBOT· ACL National University Esports Elite Tournament, a long-running national collegiate esports tournament now in its ninth consecutive year, covering over 500 universities in China and involving more than 20,000 contestants. This initiative has established a long-term operational system based on "professional competitions + user interaction," continuously deepening users' sense of identification with the ecosystem.

Global Layout as a Pathway: Ecological Model Achieves Cross-Regional Implementation

After years of diligent effort, THUNDEROBOT's "hardware + scene" ecological model has successfully expanded beyond borders, achieving scaled implementation in overseas markets through global channel layout and localized operations.







In terms of channel layout, THUNDEROBOT has built a widely-ranging global sales network. Currently, its products have entered 45 countries and regions, including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The brand has established a presence on 18 major e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon and Mercado Libre, and set up seven overseas marketing centers, forming a global channel system that integrates online and offline strategies. This layout allows the "hardware + scene" ecological model to penetrate different regional markets rapidly.

In key overseas markets such as Russia and Mexico, THUNDEROBOT's gaming hardware products consistently rank in the top three for market share. The sales performance during major promotional events on multiple e-commerce platforms and a cumulative total of over 500 product awards further attest to its global competitiveness and industry reputation.

Deepening the "Esports + N" Ecology and Expanding the Boundaries of Full Scenarios

The successful conclusion of CES 2026 marks a new starting point for THUNDEROBOT's ecosystem strategy. In the future, the brand will continue to deepen its "esports + N" ecological framework, building upon its existing hardware matrix and scene operation experience to expand more boundaries related to users' lives and entertainment.







Centered around the core attribute of esports, THUNDEROBOT is committed to innovating products that achieve an "extreme balance of performance and form." With a focus on lightweight and high-performance breakthroughs, the brand is encouraging laptops to enter a lighter era. By leveraging ongoing partnerships with companies like Intel and NVIDIA, THUNDEROBOT continues to unlock computing potential in mobile scenarios and construct a more extensible full-scenario product ecosystem, offering uncompromised performance choices for various usage contexts.

Through its participation in CES 2026, THUNDEROBOT has once again demonstrated that high-performance hardware serves as the foundation of the ecosystem, while scene-based experiences and user engagement are the soul. Against the backdrop of sustained growth in the global esports industry, this "hardware + scene" ecological closed loop will drive THUNDEROBOT to achieve deeper breakthroughs in global markets, providing a replicable model for the global development of Chinese esports equipment brands.