High Caliber Construction Recognized Among Leading Flagstaff Home Builders For Custom Projects And Remodels

High Caliber Construction expands its Flagstaff footprint with robust custom building and remodeling services, reflecting regional demand for quality residential construction and homeowner-focused project delivery.

Coming from a family of builders, Evan Womble is carrying on a family legacy of refined craftsmanship, passionately transforming dreams into reality for families looking to build their perfect home. As the Managing Director of High Caliber Construction, he leads a team of professionals who have positioned the company at the pinnacle of all Flagstaff home builders.

With services spanning custom home construction, home remodels, additions, and outdoor living enhancements, High Caliber Construction adopts an approach that integrates planning and building phases with client engagement, seeking to minimize project disruption while maintaining high standards of quality.

A residential construction firm operating in Flagstaff since 2009, High Caliber Construction offers a comprehensive suite of building and renovation services tailored to local homeowners, emphasizing craftsmanship, client communication, and a project process designed to align closely with homeowner expectations.

To create lasting, trust-filled relationships with every client, Womble understands that building a home is generally the most significant investment that someone can make, and his goal is to ensure that each project reflects the unique vision of the clients he serves. Under his leadership, High Caliber Construction delivers a seamless, enjoyable experience where clients feel supported and confident every step of the way.

“As one of the top home builders in Flagstaff, we hire individuals that embody the values of integrity and excellence, knowing they are the foundation of our promise to deliver high-quality construction with integrity and care. We value quality partnerships and lasting community ties. I started this business with my father, and I lead my team with the same resolve to client care and project excellence upon which High Caliber Construction was founded,” said Womble.

High Caliber Construction's online portfolio showcases a wide variety of residential architecture, from spacious ranch-style dwellings to modern mountain homes, illustrating adaptability that caters to client requirements. Projects such as custom homes in gated communities and energy-efficient designs demonstrate its capacity to integrate advanced technologies and sustainable practices into its builds.







Beyond home building, High Caliber Construction offers home remodelling services, breathing new life into indoor and outdoor spaces. With decades of combined experience, Womble and his team leverage their local insight into the unique building conditions of Northern Arizona, including winter climate considerations and regional design preferences.

For indoor remodeling solutions, the company specializes in bathroom and kitchen upgrades designed to improve daily usability while retaining the home's existing character. The work covers customized design consultation, cabinetry solutions, plumbing, fixtures, tiles, and flooring.

As experienced deck contractors, High Caliber Construction specializes in providing comprehensive outdoor design-build solutions, employing clear and open communication throughout every stage of the deck project. Whether replacing an existing deck or installing a new one, the goal is to enhance the outdoor living experience while boosting functionality, aesthetic appeal, and property value.

The company also excels in building home additions and ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), creating living space options for a growing family or aging parents. Additionally, it could also be converted into a separate home office or a rental unit for passive income.

Located at 5200 E. Cortland Blvd., High Caliber Construction continues to serve communities throughout Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. The firm's commitment to aligning construction practices with homeowner goals underscores its role among the top Home Builders in Flagstaff. Whether new builds or renovation work, the company engages clients through a collaborative approach, ensuring seamless execution and lasting results with effective project planning and management.

About the Company:

High Caliber Construction is a Flagstaff, Arizona–based residential construction firm specializing in custom home builds, comprehensive remodels, and residential additions. Established in 2009, the company combines local expertise with a client-focused approach, emphasizing clear communication and high-quality craftsmanship in projects. Its services include new home construction, kitchen and bathroom renovations, deck and outdoor space construction, and electrical upgrades, tailored to the unique conditions of Northern Arizona.