Launch Of Build Tracker Website Provides Pictures And Plans For Inspiration

Buildtracker offers users an easy and convenient website that provides a textual and visual space to plan projects, document the process, and inspire others to take on DIY efforts of all sizes. The newly populated website contains a range of projects with several builders identifying work in various stages of completion.

Buildtracker and Patrick Stephenson are pleased to announce the launch of their new build tracker website. The site helps to maintain a detailed list of all parts and materials used in builds. The publication of projects includes an initial image, the documentation of steps in as much detail as the builder is comfortable with. Visual images and written descriptions provide even more information for those browsing the site or seeking help with their own projects. Builders can use the site to break down their builds using detailed steps with photos and descriptions.

The current range of projects includes automotive, home décor, roofing, and more. Several builders are represented, with the expectation that the number and scope of images and descriptions will increase. Some of the projects posted to date include adding or replacing motorcycle tires, steering changes on a Land Cruiser, Giga Mall Construction, and a much larger project that involved changing the brown roof to black and painting the house white and the garages black.

The intent of the site is for viewers to see the build-tracking steps from start to finish by following frequent updates with photos. Some projects will have many steps and detailed descriptions, while others require only a brief notation, a descriptive title, and a final image. One advantage of the website is the ability to access a detailed list of all parts and materials used in the builds. If care is taken in listing parts, it can be a valuable resource for following up on needed parts. If there are warranties or discounts, the information is readily available.

The community of builders that has been formed is another valuable benefit for tracking projects on the website. Builders can gain inspiration from other site users. Builders can also act as guides, mentors, instructors, or resources to others.

As described in one of the recent blog posts, the website is effective to use as a maintenance log. It will help the user remember when services were performed and which parts were replaced, and it will provide proof for warranty or resale claims. Setting up a maintenance log for vehicles in Buildtracker is easy. The owner has posted an easy-to-follow list beginning with creating a new 'Build', including the make, model, and VIN in the description.

The author of the blog says,“Create an 'update' using the title for the type of service, such as an oil change and the date. Photos might include images of parts or receipts. Add any parts to the parts library and use the post date field to show the date of the service. To make the information more search-engine-friendly, use keywords such as oil change, brake service, or vehicle maintenance. In addition to identifying the date of service, it is essential to include the vehicle mileage, invoices and photos of parts to have a complete record.”

For a change of pace, another builder's project began with a list of tasks to update the hallway. The build included new lights, larger floor molding, and gallery walls for additional pictures. Several images are included to clarify the details as the work progressed.

About the Site:

Buildtracker is a recently launched website that delivers a structured way to document projects of all types. The project ideas are designed to be helpful, foster creativity, and improve project record-keeping. The Web offers myriad how-to posts; this site provides a more structured, SEO-friendly approach.