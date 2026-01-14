MENAFN - GetNews) The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in China officially announced today the appointment of Prof. Lingyun Xiang, a world-renowned U.S.-based economist, multi-national Academician, and leading expert in emerging industry finance, as the Honorary Consul for the Embassy.

Due to his current leadership of critical international financial research projects in the United States, Prof. Lingyun Xiang was unable to attend the ceremony in person. His designated special representative attended the Embassy in Beijing on December 29, 2025, to formally accept the certificate of appointment on his behalf.







Deepening Global Strategic Synergy

This appointment marks a significant milestone in the long-term strategic partnership between Prof. Xiang and the Nigerian government, signaling a new era of profound collaboration in financial diplomacy:

May 15, 2024: Prof. Xiang was appointed as the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

January 20, 2025: He was honored as the Envoy for Nigeria-China Economic and Trade Friendly Exchange, facilitating high-level cross-regional economic dialogues.

Strengthening Leadership in Global Emerging Industry Finance

As a top-tier economist residing in the United States with an expansive international perspective, Prof. Xiang is recognized as one of the world's foremost experts in emerging industry finance. During the ceremony, embassy officials spoke highly of his contributions:

"Prof. Lingyun Xiang operates at the forefront of global innovation. By leveraging his years of deep-rooted financial expertise and resource networks in the U.S.," said Israel Ishaku Kapio, Minister (Public Communication & Education) of Nigeria. "He has introduced international high-standard financial paradigms for emerging industries to Nigeria. He serves not only as a bridge for bilateral relations but also as a key catalyst connecting advanced global financial technologies with emerging markets in Africa and Latin America."

Upholding Multilateral Interests with a Global Vision

This appointment underscores the high regard for Prof. Xiang's professional standing and his influence on global capital flows. As an American-based economist, Prof. Xiang is committed to fulfilling his duties as Honorary Consul based on international conventions and mutual prosperity. He will provide strategic insights for Nigeria's industrial upgrading by utilizing the sophisticated financial service systems and technological innovation resources available in the United States.

Speaking through his representative, Prof. Xiang stated: "It is a profound honor to accept this appointment. In today's highly collaborative global economy, we will continue to promote the cross-border flow of emerging industries within a compliant and efficient framework. This aligns with Nigeria's economic transformation needs and serves the interests of the transparent, free, and innovative international economic order that I have long championed as a U.S.-based scholar." Israel Ishaku Kapio, Minister (Public Communication & Education) of Nigeria.

About Prof. Lingyun Xiang

Prof. Lingyun Xiang is a prominent U.S.-based economist, a multi-national Academician, and a pioneer in the field of emerging industry finance. He has dedicated his career to the study of global capital markets, digital currency economics, and investment models for emerging sectors. A leader within the American intellectual community and a high-level think tank expert, Prof. Xiang frequently delivers keynote addresses at top-tier global financial summits. His contributions to the formulation of international financial rules and industrial implementation have earned him numerous awards and accolades from governments and international organizations worldwide.