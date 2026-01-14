Socibly Launches Comprehensive Social Media Marketing Hub To Empower Creators And Businesses Globally

MENAFN - GetNews)



The new all-in-one platform debuts with a broad portfolio of promotional solutions designed to strengthen digital visibility across established and emerging social networks.

Socibly today announced the official launch of its centralized social media marketing hub, built to help creators, startups, and businesses plan, execute, and track multi-platform promotional campaigns from one streamlined dashboard.

The launch comes as the creator economy continues to scale rapidly, with Goldman Sachs Research estimating the total addressable market could grow to $480 billion by 2027, roughly doubling from prior levels. As platforms evolve into discovery engines-where users search, compare, and decide in real time-digital visibility has become a core competitive advantage. At the same time, algorithm shifts, content saturation, and rising customer acquisition costs have pushed brands and creators to seek more efficient, measurable ways to build momentum.

Socibly enters the market to simplify this increasingly complex landscape by providing a single, structured environment where users can coordinate growth initiatives across a wide range of social networks-reducing tool fragmentation and helping teams operate with clearer oversight.

“Creators and businesses are navigating a crowded attention economy where consistency and credibility matter more than ever,” said Eren Kaval, Founder of Socibly.“We built Socibly to make multi-platform promotion easier to manage-so users can stay organized, move faster, and make decisions with better visibility into what's working.”

The Market Shift: Visibility, Trust, and Multi-Platform Execution

As influencer and creator-led strategies mature, many brands are reallocating budgets toward creator partnerships and performance-driven social distribution. For example, EMARKETER projects U.S. influencer marketing spend will reach $13.7 billion by 2027, highlighting the continued institutionalization of creator marketing.

But execution remains difficult-especially for smaller teams that lack specialized growth infrastructure. Socibly aims to remove operational friction by bringing core growth workflows into a unified, user-friendly hub.

A One-Stop Hub for Digital Presence

Unlike niche providers focused on a single channel, Socibly is designed to support cross-platform strategy. The platform helps users coordinate campaigns across major and specialized networks-enabling consistent brand presence across the broader digital ecosystem.

Socibly's launch focuses on simplifying everyday growth operations, including:



Centralized campaign management to coordinate promotional activity across multiple platforms

Structured package selection to align campaign inputs with goals, timelines, and channel priorities

Reporting and performance visibility designed to help users evaluate outcomes and iterate faster

Support for both established and emerging networks, helping users diversify distribution beyond one channel Agency-friendly workflows for teams managing multiple brands, creators, or client portfolios



Operational Transparency and Account Safety

Socibly emphasizes privacy and account protection through a No-Password approach-meaning the platform does not ask users to provide or store social account credentials. This design choice supports a safer operating model for teams that want to run promotional initiatives without exposing login information.

In addition, Socibly provides:



Real-time support to help users choose options aligned with objectives and audience

Clear order visibility so users can monitor campaign progress and timelines Customer-first service standards aimed at long-term retention and trust



Global Availability

Socibly is now available globally. Businesses, creators, and agencies can explore the platform, review available solutions by network, and begin setting up multi-platform campaigns through the Socibly website.

About Socibly

Socibly is a global social media marketing hub built to help creators, brands, and agencies plan, execute, and track multi-platform promotional campaigns. With a focus on streamlined operations, privacy-first design, and measurable workflows, Socibly supports modern digital teams seeking sustainable visibility across major and emerging social networks.