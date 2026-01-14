Monai At CES 2026: The Next Generation Of AI-Powered Baby Care

MENAFN - GetNews) Consumer Electronics Show CES 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, witnessed Monai's global debut with two innovative products: Monai Sleepod Baby Crib and Monai Baby Monitor. The event marked a significant leap in AI-powered sleep technology for infants and kids, highly acclaimed by both top-tier media and on-site attendees for its ingenious and user-friendly design.







Monai Sleepod Baby Crib: Unveiling the first-of-its-kind Multi-modal Omnidirectional Perception Solution

. Smart Sleep-state Perception: Comprehensively analyzes sleep quality & cycles.

. Smart Cardiopulmonary & Thermal Perception: Instantly alerts like high fever.

. Smart Potential Risks Perception: Timely alerts covered-face risk, climbing-out risk, and so on.

. Smart Height & Weight Perception: Continuous growth tracking.







According to PM, Monai Sleepod Baby Crib is based on full-stack in-house AI technology, marks the first use of embodied intelligence technology in a crib. Through AI and multi-sensor fusion, the crib achieves an enhanced sensing and understanding of the baby's status, surpassing typical human awareness.







Monai Baby Monitor: 24/7 Intelligent Care, Peaceful Parent Dreams

Monai Baby Monitor shares the core AI solution with the Monai Sleepod Baby Crib. It provides 24/7 intelligent monitoring and care, including:

. Smart Sleep-state Perception: Comprehensively analyzes sleep quality & cycles.

. Smart Potential Risks Perception: Timely alerts covered-face risk, climbing-out risk, and so on.

. Remote access and collaborative caregiving by family members.

. Supports 3K/4K Ultra HD video live streaming.

. Auto-captures the baby's lovely moments.







Monai Baby Monitor is a must-have for new-generation parents. It comes in three configurations (Standard, Pro, and Nest) with video resolution ranging from 3K to 4K, plus 350-degree horizontal and 65-degree vertical pan-and-tilt capability. With on-device AI detection and storage, Monai Baby Monitor ensures a high standard of data security and privacy, protected by encrypted video technology and strict access controls. It has also received six international certifications.

About Monai: Innovator in AI-Powered Sleep Technology for Infants and Children

By prioritizing parents' needs and pioneering technology in child care, Monai has successfully addressed core family challenges, winning the affection of a global community exceeding 100 million users.

Looking ahead, Monai will sustain its innovation through a series of new AI-powered products, all aimed at the dual objectives of fostering child development and simplifying the parenting journey.

Monai Baby Monitor is available on Amazon and Walmart. According to Sales Director, Monai Sleepod Baby Crib is scheduled to launch in Q2 2026.

Stay tuned.