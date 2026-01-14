Tawanna Chamberlain Launches New Book, Outsized Ambition: The Blueprint For Going Beyond!

MENAFN - GetNews) Latest installment in the "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space!" book series introduces a bold framework for next-level living.

Tampa, Florida, USA - January 14, 2026 - Accomplished author, speaker, and thought leader Tawanna Chamberlain announces the release of her powerful new book, Outsized Ambition: The Blueprint for Going Beyond!, the newest addition to her acclaimed "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space!" book series. This transformative work challenges readers to stop shrinking their dreams and start living with intention, clarity, and courage.







In Outsized Ambition, Chamberlain invites readers to rethink how they approach success, self-belief, and personal growth. Through thought-provoking insights and practical guidance, she explores the internal and external barriers that keep people playing small-and offers a clear blueprint for breaking past them.

At the heart of the book is Chamberlain's original framework, "The Rule of Six-Seven," a daily practice designed to rewire mindset and activate purpose-driven action. The Rule of Six-Seven emphasizes:

1. The power of daily positive affirmations to shift belief systems and build confidence

2. The importance of writing down S.M.A.R.T. goals to create focus, accountability, and measurable progress

Together, these practices form a simple yet impactful pathway to what Tawanna calls next-level living-a life rooted in clarity, consistency, and unapologetic ambition.







"Ambition doesn't need to be tamed-it needs to be trusted," says Chamberlain. "Outsized Ambition is about giving yourself permission to want more, to take up space, and to move boldly toward the life you were meant to live. The Rule of Six-Seven is the tool that helps turn intention into action."

Written in Chamberlain's signature empowering and relatable voice, Outsized Ambition serves as both inspiration and instruction. The entire book is chock-full of impactful, transformative insights that will usher the reader into an era of unprecedented breakthrough! Moreover, readers will find themselves challenged to confront fear, release limitations, and commit to daily habits that support growth, alignment, and expansion.

"Outsized ambition is the courage to believe that your dreams deserve room to breathe, expand, and become real. When you refuse to shrink your vision, you give yourself permission to rise into the fullest version of who you were always meant to be." - Tawanna Chamberlain

Outsized Ambition: The Blueprint for Going Beyond! is available now through major book retailers: Amazon and Barnes&Noble. Visit to learn more about the book series.

About the Author

Tawanna Chamberlain is an author, speaker, PR professional, and advocate for bold living and authentic self-expression. Through her writing and work, she empowers individuals to live out loud, take up space, and pursue their purpose without apology. Outsized Ambition continues her mission of helping readers transform mindset into meaningful action.

Media Inquiries, Review Copies, or Speaking Engagements:

Tawanna Chamberlain

