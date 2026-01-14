Modernvoice AI Is The Best Sales Roleplay Tool For Insurance Agents

MENAFN - GetNews)Modern Voice AI has launched Modern Voice, an AI-powered sales roleplay tool built specifically for insurance agents who sell over the phone and need consistent practice handling real-world objections, pricing pressure, and trust-based conversations.

Insurance sales calls often involve complex scenarios, including price objections, skepticism around coverage, and requests to compare quotes. Traditional training methods such as live roleplay, call shadowing, or occasional coaching sessions can be difficult to scale and rarely provide agents with enough repetition to build confidence.

Modern Voice AI is designed to simulate realistic insurance sales conversations using voice-based AI roleplay. Agents speak naturally during the roleplay, and the system responds dynamically based on what is said, allowing each session to unfold like a real call rather than a scripted exercise.







AI Sales Roleplay Designed for Insurance Conversations

Modern Voice AI focuses on scenarios commonly faced by insurance agents, including inbound and outbound cold calls, quote shopping conversations, and objection-heavy discussions around price and coverage. Roleplay scenarios are designed to reflect realistic buyer behavior, including pushback, hesitation, and requests for justification.

Agents can repeat scenarios multiple times, allowing them to practice objection handling, improve delivery, and experiment with different approaches before speaking with real prospects.

Performance Scoring and Call Evaluation

In addition to roleplay, Modern Voice AI provides performance scoring for each session. After completing a roleplay call, agents receive a breakdown of their performance across key sales competencies, including:



Opening and rapport building

Discovery and diagnosis

Objection handling and pricing conversations

Pitch clarity and solution positioning Closing and next-step commitment

Each category is scored to give agents a clear view of where they performed well and where improvement is needed. The platform also highlights key learning moments and actionable suggestions based on the conversation.

Manager Visibility and Team Performance Tracking

Modern Voice AI is designed for both individual agents and sales managers. Managers can review how their team is performing across roleplay sessions, identify common weaknesses such as objection handling or closing, and use the data to guide coaching and training decisions.

This visibility allows managers to evaluate readiness before agents go live on real calls and track improvement over time without relying solely on call recordings or subjective feedback.

“Insurance agents don't need more theory. They need realistic practice and clear feedback,” said Alex Mirzaian.“Modern Voice gives agents a way to rehearse real conversations, get scored on how they perform, and improve before those calls actually matter.”

About Modern Voice AI

Modern Voice AI, also known as Modern Voice, is an AI-powered sales roleplay platform designed to help insurance agents practice phone-based sales conversations through realistic voice interactions. The platform combines AI roleplay with performance scoring and manager-level visibility to support skill development, coaching, and consistent sales execution.