Hershey Vet Unveils Detailed Approach To Cat Wellness Exams For Optimal Health

MENAFN - GetNews) Cats are known for their independent yet caring nature. As a pet parent, you must have witnessed this trait of the feline on many occasions. But do you also know that a cat can hide its illness very well? Because of this, you must be on your guard and bring her in for regular wellness exams to detect any unusual changes in her body in time and treat them before they become serious. If your cat is an adult and healthy, you can visit the vet at least once every year. Yearly follow-ups allow you to address health concerns before they become severe. Since senior cats are more prone to age-related issues, they must be taken to the vet at least twice a year.

Keeping up with this responsibility is easy when the pet clinic is located close to your home. You can search for apet exam near me to find an ideal location. Kittens need to be taken to the vet frequently for vaccinations and checkups, and, as mentioned, senior cats can benefit from twice-yearly examinations. When the clinic is nearby, you won't postpone this essential part of their care. Plus, some breeds, including Persians and Maine Coons, require more health monitoring due to respiratory and heart concerns, respectively. So, in their case, having a trusted vet close to your home becomes even more essential.

With timely examinations, even pre-existing conditions, like kidney disease, hyperthyroidism, and diabetes, can be managed efficiently. At the same time, you will learn to provide a better living environment for them, taking into account their weight, behavior, appetite, activities, etc. After all, a vet examines a cat's oral health, heart and lungs, skin and coat, eyes, and more.

Dental health

Your cat's whole mouth will be examined for infection, pain, gingivitis, tartar, and broken teeth. Regular oral health examinations can protect them from severe bacterial infections that can damage their gums and bones, leading to tooth loss, pain, and risks to vital organs. It can also help prevent an inflammatory condition called stomatitis, which affects the mouth tissues and interferes with eating. Even painful conditions like tooth resorption lesions, which start from the base of the gumline, can be prevented.

Eye health

The pupil will be checked for its light response. The vet will check vision clarity and signs of unusual discharge. The eye structure will also be examined for abnormalities. These examinations can help protect your pet from conditions such as conjunctivitis, cataracts, and secondary glaucoma. Eye infections, such as conjunctivitis, can be caused by bacteria or viruses, leading to squinting, discharge, or redness in the eyes. If glaucoma is not treated in time, your cat can lose its eyesight.

Skin health

A feline's coat and skin can be susceptible to excessive oiliness or dryness, lesions, parasites, lumps, etc. As a result, it is necessary that your cat's coat remains smooth and shiny and that its skin be protected from irritation, redness, and scaling. Even this wellness examination can reveal whether your cat is receiving proper nutrition. Allergy symptoms can also be detected promptly.

Heart and lungs health

At the time of examination, a vet checks your cat's heart rate, the quality of beating sounds, and rhythm. Even the breathing pattern is observed to detect issues like fluid accumulation, wheezing, etc. Many cats suffer from Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) - abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. If left untreated, this condition can cost your pet its life. Conditions like asthma and bronchitis require continuous management to avoid permanent damage to the airways.

You cannot learn about these problems without taking your cat for regular wellness checkups. If you truly love your pet, you must make vet visits a priority.