Medi-K Silk Touch Hair Pack Introduces Professional-Level Hair Repair For Global Consumers

MENAFN - GetNews) A Salon-Level Treatment Designed for At-Home Care







Seoul, South Korea - Medi-K Silk Touch Hair Pack, a premium Korean hair treatment product, is emerging as a trusted solution for dry, damaged, and weakened hair. Designed to deliver salon-level care at home, the hair pack provides intensive nourishment that restores moisture, strength, and shine.

As global consumers increasingly seek advanced hair treatments beyond basic conditioners, hair packs and masks have become essential parts of modern hair care routines. Medi-K Silk Touch Hair Pack is formulated to deeply penetrate the hair shaft, helping to repair damage caused by frequent heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental stress.

The product features a rich yet lightweight texture that evenly coats each strand without leaving a heavy or greasy residue. By replenishing lost moisture and nutrients, the hair pack improves hair elasticity, reduces frizz, and enhances natural gloss. With regular use, hair appears smoother, healthier, and more manageable.

“Medi-K Silk Touch Hair Pack was developed to address common hair concerns such as dryness, breakage, and dullness,” said a brand representative.“Our goal was to create a treatment that delivers visible results while remaining gentle and easy to use.”

Application is simple and convenient. After shampooing, the hair pack is applied from mid-lengths to ends and left on for several minutes to allow deep absorption before rinsing. It can be used weekly or as needed, making it suitable for a wide range of hair types and lifestyles.

With the growing global interest in Korean beauty solutions, Medi-K Silk Touch Hair Pack reflects Korea's expertise in intensive care and long-term hair health. Now available for international consumers, the product offers an effective at-home solution for those seeking healthier, shinier, and more resilient hair.