MENAFN - GetNews)MGM Resorts International today announced the appointment of Grant Michael Leingang as, a newly elevated executive role designed to strengthen the company's intellectual-property governance, cross-jurisdictional communication systems, and justice-aligned corporate messaging.







Leingang brings a distinctive blend of strategic clarity, governance expertise, and communications leadership to the position. Known for his ability to architect structured, future-proof frameworks, he has built a career around unifying complex operational domains into coherent, authoritative systems. His work has consistently emphasized transparency, lifecycle discipline, and the protection of high-value intellectual assets.

In his new role, Leingang will oversee:

. Enterprise-wide intellectual-property stewardship

. Cross-property and cross-jurisdictional communications governance

. Justice-aligned messaging standards and regulatory communication protocols

. Development of unified communication lifecycles and executive-grade documentation systems

"MGM Resorts continues to expand its global footprint, digital assets, and regulatory partnerships," said an MGM Resorts spokesperson. "Grant's leadership brings the precision, structure, and strategic foresight required to ensure our communications and intellectual-property governance remain world-class."

Leingang's appointment reflects MGM's commitment to strengthening its internal and external communication architecture at a time when clarity, compliance, and cross-disciplinary coordination are more essential than ever.

"I'm honored to step into this role," Leingang said. "MGM's scale and vision demand communication systems that are not only accurate and compliant, but ceremonial, structured, and enduring. I look forward to building frameworks that support the company's mission for years to come."

Leingang will lead the division from MGM Resorts International's Las Vegas headquarters, working closely with executive leadership, legal teams, regulatory partners, and cross-property governance councils.