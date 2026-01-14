Averox Inc. Warns: Cybersecurity Failures In 2025 Are Driven By Inaction, Not Technology

Following the release of the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026, Averox Inc. has issued a stark warning to enterprises:most cyber incidents today are not the result of missing technology, but delayed decisions and fragmented security execution.

The WEF report reveals that 73% of people worldwide were directly affected by cyber fraud in 2025, while 77% of organizations experienced cyber incidents. According to Averox, a significant portion of this damage could have been prevented or minimized if known security gaps had been addressed earlier.

“Cybersecurity is no longer failing because we lack tools,” said Salman Mahmood, Founder & CEO of Averox Inc. “It's failing because organizations delay action, fragment responsibility across vendors, and underestimate encryption, identity, and key security.”

Complexity Has Become the New Attack Surface

According to Averox, modern enterprises are overwhelmed by:



Multiple disconnected security vendors

Expensive SIEM platforms without staff to monitor them

Public Key Infrastructure treated as a compliance checkbox Encryption deployed without real-time visibility or control

This fragmentation creates blind spots that attackers exploit repeatedly.

“If your applications aren't encrypted, you're exposed your encryption keys aren't protected, you're exposed you can't see encryption abuse in real time, you're exposed,” Mahmood added. “Attackers are winning because defenders are slow, overloaded, and divided.”

The AI Risk Has Shifted

The WEF report also highlights a shift in concern:organizations are now more worried about accidentally leaking sensitive data through their own generative AI tools than attackers using AI offensively.

Without strong encryption, key protection, and real-time monitoring, AI accelerates breach impact rather than productivity.

One Platform, One Owner, One Outcome

To address these challenges, Averox Inc. offers cybersecurity as both:



Do-It-Yourself (DIY) for mature security teams Fully Managed / Outsourced Security for organizations lacking resources

Averox integrates three critical defenses into a single architecture:



Averox Inkrypt - the world's first auto-healing encryption, detecting and fixing key compromise in real time

Averox PKI - enterprise digital trust for users, machines, applications, and APIs Averox SIEM - real-time visibility into encryption, keys, certificates, and identities

“In 2026, cybersecurity success will belong to organizations that simplify, integrate, and act early,” Mahmood said. “The era of buying tools and hoping for the best is over.”

Looking Ahead

As confidence in national cyber preparedness declines across regions, Averox believes 2026 will expose organizations that continue to delay decisive security action.

Cybersecurity failure, the company emphasizes, is no longer technical-it is organizational.

About Averox Inc.

Founded in 2002, Averox Inc. delivers integrated cybersecurity platforms focused on encryption, digital trust, and real-time threat visibility for enterprises, governments, and regulated industries worldwide.

