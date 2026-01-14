New Novel Trying To Do What's Right Challenges Faith, Free Will, And The Consequences Of Playing God

What happens when people become convinced they know God's will-and decide to act on it themselves? In his thought-provoking new novel, Trying To Do What's Right, author Vincent Bonacci delivers a gripping, emotionally charged story that explores faith, morality, and the dangerous line between belief and action.

Told through the intimate framework of a father speaking to his son, Trying To Do What's Right unfolds as both a cautionary tale and a spiritual inquiry. What begins as a story meant to offer guidance quickly reveals that life, faith, and moral certainty are far more complex than they first appear. Through this reflective narrative voice, readers are invited not just to observe the events, but to wrestle with the questions they raise.

At the heart of the novel are three young individuals, each struggling to interpret God's purpose in their lives. The first is a young man-idealistic, impressionable, and eager to do what he believes is right. The second is a grief-stricken and deeply angry young woman whose pain fuels her convictions. The third is a confident young man who believes he is firmly grounded in Scripture and moral truth. Though their backgrounds differ, they are united by a shared belief: that God is moving too slowly on the issue of abortion.

Convinced that divine justice requires human intervention, the trio makes a fateful decision-to“help” God by taking matters into their own hands. What follows is a chaotic and unsettling journey marked by unforeseen consequences, moral ambiguity, and escalating tension. As events spiral beyond their control, each character is forced to confront the cost of certainty and the limits of their understanding.

While abortion is a central theme in the story, Bonacci's novel goes far deeper than political or ideological debate. Trying To Do What's Right poses a haunting and timely question: Does God truly have everything under control, or do believers feel compelled to impose what they think is God's will onto others? The novel challenges readers-regardless of faith background-to reflect on the nature of obedience, humility, and trust.

Bonacci does not offer easy answers. Instead, he presents a layered narrative filled with unexpected twists that force readers to reconsider assumptions about righteousness, justice, and moral responsibility. The father-to-son storytelling device adds emotional weight, reinforcing the idea that wisdom often comes not from certainty, but from reflection and lived experience.

Trying To Do What's Right is a compelling read for those interested in faith-based fiction, ethical dilemmas, and character-driven stories that linger long after the final page. Thoughtful, unsettling, and deeply human, this novel invites readers to examine not only the actions of its characters-but their own beliefs about faith, control, and what it truly means to do what's right.

Title: Trying To Do What's Right

Author: Vincent Bonacci

Availability: Available now through major online retailers