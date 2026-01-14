Scantranx Nominated For Three Categories In The 2025 RTIH AI In Retail Awards

Dover, Delaware - Scantranx, an AI-powered omnichannel retail management platform, is proud to announce that it has been nominated for three major categories in the inaugural Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH) AI in Retail Awards. This recognition underscores Scantranx's leadership in applying artificial intelligence to modern retail operations, payments, and large-scale digital transformation.

Scantranx has been nominated in the following categories:



AI and Omnichannel Retail

AI and Payments Digital Transformation Project of the Year

These nominations recognize Scantranx's innovative use of artificial intelligence to unify point-of-sale (POS), inventory management, eCommerce, payments, loyalty, and analytics into a single, seamless platform helping retailers operate more efficiently and scale across both physical and digital channels.

The Scantranx platform delivers a comprehensive set of features designed to meet the evolving needs of modern retailers, including AI-powered POS, real-time omnichannel inventory synchronisation, integrated eCommerce, secure AI-enabled payments and invoicing, customer loyalty and CRM tools, advanced analytics and reporting, offline selling capabilities, and accounting integrations with platforms such as QuickBooks and Xero. The system also supports a wide range of retail hardware, enabling flexible deployment across different store formats and geographies.

“We are honoured to be shortlisted across three award categories,” said Adetunji Adelakun, Founder and CEO of Scantranx.“This recognition validates our vision to build intelligent, accessible retail technology that empowers businesses of all sizes to compete, operate smarter, and grow sustainably in an increasingly digital world.”

About the RTIH AI in Retail Awards

The RTIH AI in Retail Awards celebrate organisations using artificial intelligence to drive innovation, efficiency, and transformation across the retail industry. Being shortlisted places Scantranx among a select group of global technology leaders shaping the future of retail.

About Scantranx

Scantranx is an AI-powered omnichannel retail management platform, serving a wide range of sectors including grocery, fashion, beauty, electronics, pharmacies, and specialty retail. The platform enables businesses to manage in-store and online sales through a unified system that includes POS, real-time inventory, payments, loyalty, accounting integrations, offline mode, and advanced analytics, making enterprise-grade retail technology accessible to small and medium-sized retailers globally.