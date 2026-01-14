“True You” Psychotherapy Of NY Expands Telehealth Counseling Services For New York And New Jersey Communities

True You Psychotherapy of NY Mental Health Counseling PLLC, led by Dr. Maria Natalia Rojas, is expanding access tohigh-quality telehealth mental health services through secure online sessions. Based in the 10036 area, the practice provides remote appointments that clients can attend from anywhere, with services offered for individuals located where telehealth counseling is permitted.

Dr. Rojas brings extensive clinical experience and a collaborative style rooted in science and lived expertise. Herapproach centers the belief that each client is their own expert. As a facilitator, guide, and mediator within the therapeutic space, she works alongside clients to strengthen attachment connections, set meaningful goals, and find practical solutions. When appropriate, she also challenges unhelpful patterns to help clients build resilience and become more comfortable in the discomfort that often comes with growth.

“Healing happens when people feel genuinely seen and supported,” said Dr. Rojas.“My goal is to create a space that isaccepting and non-judgmental while also helping clients develop clear, actionable skills to move forward with confidence and clarity.”

True You Psychotherapy of NY provides telehealth counseling and evaluation services tailored to each client's needs, including:



Depression therapy and depression counseling, including support for postpartum depression

Anxiety therapy and coping skills for stress and worry

Child counseling and teen counseling

Couples counseling and relationship support

Trauma therapy and PTSD treatment

ADHD treatment and behavioral strategies

Eating disorder treatment and recovery support

Counseling for women and counseling for men

Psychological assessment and mental health evaluation services Immigration evaluations and immigration evaluation reports, including comprehensive documentation when clinically indicated



Telehealth sessions make it easier to begin and maintain care, helping clients access professional support from home,work, or while traveling-anywhere they have a private space and a secure internet connection. True You Psychotherapy of NY is currently accepting new clients for online therapy and immigration evaluations, with telehealth access available broadly where services are permitted.

To learn more, visit or contact the practice directly to inquire about services, scheduling, and next steps.