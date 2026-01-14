A Chilling Cold Case Awakens In The Red Vine By Uli Ortmayer

What if a murder was never meant to stay buried? In The Red Vine, author Uli Ortmayer delivers a haunting and atmospheric mystery that proves some secrets refuse to remain silent-even after decades. This compelling novel invites readers into a world where an abandoned Victorian mansion, a long-forgotten wedding-day murder, and an unexplainable crimson vine intertwine to demand answers.

The story begins with a deceptively simple question: how hard can it be to solve a murder that happened decades ago? After all, the case has gone cold-surely everyone involved must be gone by now. Or are they? When Bill, an architecture student turned tour guide for historic Victorian homes, arrives in a new town for what he believes will be a dream job, little does he know that his life is about to be overtaken by mystery, suspense, and danger.

At the center of the town's unease stands a massive, vacant house-once grand, now decaying, and steeped in sorrow. Decades earlier, the bride Beatrice was murdered there on her wedding day. A woman who wanted nothing more than to marry the love of her life, raise children, and live happily ever after, Beatrice seemed the least likely victim of violence. Who would want to hurt her? And why? While the town moved on, the house never did.

Bill feels an inexplicable pull toward the mansion, as though it is calling to him. Though he grew up in another town and has no known connection to the estate, he senses a presence-one that mourns, whispers, and wails with the wind. Tourists on his historic home tours feel it too, especially when they notice the eerie red vine growing behind the house. While every other plant nearby has withered and died, this vine continues to thrive, blooming a rich, unsettling red year after year.

Unable to ignore the house's silent plea for truth, Bill begins his own investigation. His search leads him to the local newspaper office, a place where forgotten archives and aged headlines may hold the key to understanding what really happened. There, he meets Lisa-an encounter that changes both their lives forever. United by curiosity and courage, they follow clues, unravel hidden connections, and confront secrets that suggest the past is far from finished.

The Red Vine is more than a cold-case mystery; it is a richly atmospheric tale of obsession, memory, and the way places can hold onto pain. Ortmayer masterfully blends suspense with gothic elements, transforming the old house into a character of its own-one that refuses to be ignored.

Perfect for fans of eerie mysteries, haunted houses, and slow-burn suspense, The Red Vine asks readers to consider how far the past can reach into the present-and what happens when it finally demands to be heard.

About the Author

Uli Ortmayer is known for crafting immersive mysteries that combine emotional depth with compelling intrigue. With The Red Vine, Ortmayer delivers a haunting story that lingers long after the final page.

Availability

The Red Vine by Uli Ortmayer is available now through major online retailers, including the Quill Publisher Book Store:

Step inside the house. Follow the vine. Discover the truth that refused to die.