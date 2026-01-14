The Quit Sugar Summit: The Missing Answer To America's New Food Pyramid

MENAFN - GetNews)



As New Federal Dietary Guidelines Spark National Debate, and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Finally Mentions Sugar Addiction as an Issue, Leading Experts on the Quit Sugar Summit Say Sugar and Ultra-Processed Carbohydrates Are Still the Real Crisis

The QuitSugarSummit2026 : The Missing Answer to America's New Food Pyramid

As New Federal Dietary Guidelines Spark National Debate, and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary Finally Mentions Sugar Addiction as an Issue, Leading Experts Say Sugar and Ultra-Processed Carbohydrates Are Still the Real Crisis

In the wake of the newly announced federal food pyramid unveiled by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a growing number of metabolic health experts are asking a critical question:

What about sugar?

That question is at the center of The QuitSugarSummit2026, a free, global online event now in its 13th year that brings together the world's leading voices on metabolic health, sugar dependency, and modern chronic disease.

Headlining the summit are Dr. Robert Lustig and Dr. Andrew P. Koutnik, both of whom recently appeared on the world's largest business and health podcast, The Diary of a CEO, igniting massive public conversation about the role of sugar and ultra-processed foods in obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, and mental health.

While the new food pyramid emphasizes balance and dietary patterns, critics argue it fails to directly address the addictive and metabolic consequences of added sugar and refined carbohydrates.

“The science is clear,” says Dr. Lustig.“Sugar is not just empty calories. It drives hormonal disruption, liver disease, and metabolic dysfunction in ways the public still does not fully understand.”

Dr. Koutnik adds that many people following traditional dietary advice remain confused and frustrated.“People are trying to eat better, but they are swimming upstream against ultra-processed food systems that hijack biology.”

The Quit Sugar Summit positions itself as the practical, science-based response to the new food pyramid, offering consumers, clinicians, and families a clearer framework for understanding sugar, addiction neuro pathways, and long-term metabolic health.

The event features over sixty physicians, researchers, addiction specialists, and metabolic health experts who focus on:



Blood sugar regulation and insulin resistance

Ultra-processed foods and metabolic damage

Why moderation fails for many people Practical strategies for reducing or eliminating sugar

The online summit is free to attend and open to the public.

Registration is available at QuitSugarSummit2026.

About The Quit Sugar Summit

The Quit Sugar Summit is a global educational event dedicated to helping people understand the science, psychology, and lived reality of sugar dependency and overall metabolic health. The summit has reached millions of participants worldwide and is part of a growing movement focused on metabolic nutrition and long-term health.