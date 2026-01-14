Trauma Therapist Institute Announces February Clinical Conversations: Cutting-Edge Perspectives On Trauma Physiology And Healing Through Belonging

DENVER, CO - The Trauma Therapist Institute (TTI) invites trauma-informed clinicians, EMDR practitioners, counselors, and mental health professionals to join its February Clinical Conversations series - two thought-provoking, free live events designed to deepen clinical insight and expand practice skills.

The Physiology of Trauma: Understanding Cortisol, the HPA Axis, and Gut-Brain PathwaysGuest: Tona Wilson, MA Ed, PhDLive: Wednesday, February 4, 2025. 1:00–2:00 PM CentralOn-Demand: Available one week after the live event

Cortisol isn't the villain - it's the messenger. In this dynamic conversation with health and fitness expert Tona Wilson, MA Ed, PhD, participants will explore the biological underpinnings of the stress response and its implications for trauma recovery. From neuroendocrine mechanics to somatic interventions, this session offers evidence-based strategies clinicians can begin applying immediately.

Key topics include:. How the HPA axis drives the fight-or-flight response and strategies for deactivation. The gut-brain connection and its richness in serotonin and cortisol receptors. Specific stretches and corrective movement that promote rest-and-digest physiology. Nutritional and supplement approaches to support balanced cortisol. Integration of mind-body-gut-brain work into EMDR and trauma treatment. Practical lifestyle tools clients can sustain long-term alongside clinical care

Belonging as Healing: EMDR and the Work of Racial RepairGuest: Dr. Arielle N. Jordan, PhD, LCPC, NCCLive: Wednesday, February 18, 2025. 1:00–2:00 PM CentralOn-Demand: Available one week after the live event

In this vital conversation, Dr. Arielle N. Jordan, PhD, LCPC, NCC - licensed clinician, EMDR consultant, Army veteran, and trauma specialist - guides clinicians through how belonging functions as a healing force in trauma work, especially in the context of racialized experiences.

Discussion highlights include:. How systems, relationships, and silence shape trauma and healing. The often invisible weight of racialized trauma and the power of naming it. EMDR strategies for holding both individual and collective wounds. Practical approaches to deepen authenticity and move beyond minimizing harm. Live Q&A to engage with concepts in real time

About TTI's Clinical Conversations

TTI's Clinical Conversations are free, interactive, and clinically grounded events that bring expert voices into dialogue with practicing therapists. Each session is designed for immediate clinical relevance, with opportunities for live participant engagement. Replays are available on-demand for all who register.

Registration & Access

All clinicians are encouraged to register free of cost and attend live or stream the conversation later on-demand. Registration also unlocks access to TTI's supportive therapist community, exclusive resources, and a growing library of professional content.

For more information about The Trauma Therapist Institute and February's Clinical Conversations visit .

About The Trauma Therapist Institute

The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant and educator Rebecca Kase, TTI is committed to empowering clinicians with tools, connection, and care as they do the brave work of healing others.