Clean Slate Hauling Opens Tacoma Location For Junk Removal Services

"New office expands Pierce County coverage with flexible scheduling and eco-friendly disposal."Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma announced a new Tacoma location at 1201 Pacific Ave #643 to expand junk removal services across Pierce County. The company offers residential and commercial hauling, on-site estimates, upfront volume-based pricing, and eco-friendly sorting that prioritizes donation and recycling when possible.

TACOMA, Washington - Jan 14, 2026 - Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma today announced the opening of its new Tacoma location at 1201 Pacific Ave #643, Tacoma, WA 98402, expanding junk removal services for homeowners, renters, property managers and businesses across Pierce County. The new location strengthens local capacity for time-sensitive cleanouts-including same-day appointments when available-while continuing the company's focus on responsible disposal through donation and recycling-first sorting.

The Tacoma location is designed to support a range of removal needs that often come with moves, renovations, tenant turnovers and seasonal cleanups. Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma removes common bulky items such as furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics, along with yard waste and construction debris, and offers both residential and commercial junk removal options.

“Tacoma customers need straightforward help-clear scheduling, a professional crew, and responsible hauling that doesn't create extra headaches,” a company spokesperson said.“This new location allows the team to serve Tacoma and nearby communities with faster availability and a process that prioritizes donation and recycling whenever possible.”

Meeting demand for faster, full-service cleanouts

From single-item pickups to larger cleanouts, Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma provides full-service hauling that includes the heavy lifting and loading. For customers managing tight timelines-such as landlords preparing a unit for a new tenant or businesses clearing workspace for a remodel-the company offers scheduling options that can include same-day junk removal when available, along with structured arrival windows intended to reduce time spent waiting.

The company's process includes free written on-site estimates after reviewing what needs to be removed, with pricing commonly based on the volume of space items take up in the truck. Customers receive an upfront quote before work begins, and payment is collected after the job is completed.

A Tacoma-area property manager, who has contracted with junk removal providers for unit turnovers, said the added local coverage can help keep projects moving.“The biggest issue is timing-turnovers don't wait, and leftover furniture, appliances or bagged trash can delay repairs and showings,” the property manager said.“A reliable hauling option that can respond quickly helps keep schedules on track.”

Eco-friendly disposal practices built into the workflow

Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma said it is expanding in Tacoma with an emphasis on disposal practices that aim to keep reusable and recyclable materials out of landfills. The company's workflow includes sorting with a“donate first, recycle second” approach when items are suitable for reuse, as well as dedicated handling for electronics and scrap metal through appropriate recycling channels.

The focus comes as waste volumes remain significant nationwide. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports municipal solid waste generation totaled 292.4 million tons in 2018-about 4.9 pounds per person per day-highlighting the need for better diversion through recycling and composting.

For cleanup projects tied to renovations and construction, the stakes can be even higher. EPA estimates 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris were generated in the U.S. in 2018-more than twice the amount of generated municipal solid waste-underscoring the value of handling debris responsibly and directing recoverable material to“next use” markets when possible.

“Customers don't always realize how much of a cleanout can be sorted for reuse, recycling, or specialty processing,” the company spokesperson said.“Building those steps into the service helps customers clear space while supporting more responsible outcomes for the materials that leave the property.”

Services available from the Tacoma location

Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma provides junk removal services for residential and commercial customers, including:



Residential junk removal: general decluttering, garage and attic cleanouts, furniture and appliance removal, mattress removal, and yard debris hauling.

Commercial junk removal: office furniture and equipment removal, retail and warehouse cleanouts, and removal of construction leftovers from job sites. Special handling and eco-focused options: donation pickup and drop-off for gently used items, e-waste disposal pathways, and scrap metal removal routed to recycling facilities.

The company also notes that it operates with 24/7 availability listed for Tacoma and holds an active contractor license number LIC# CLEANSH762DK.

How to schedule

Customers can schedule service online or by phone, receive an on-site estimate, and have items removed and sorted for donation, recycling or disposal based on material type and condition.

To request a quote or schedule junk removal services in Tacoma, visit or call +1 253-579-9378.

About Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma

Clean Slate Hauling And Junk Removal Tacoma is a locally operated junk removal service providing residential and commercial hauling across Tacoma and the surrounding region, including Pierce County and neighboring communities. The company removes furniture, appliances, yard waste, and construction debris, and emphasizes eco-friendly practices that prioritize donation and recycling when possible, including e-waste handling and scrap metal recycling.