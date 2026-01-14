MENAFN - GetNews)



Terence Cushing, Phoenix, AZ, USA Cushing of Phoenix, Arizona outlines a personal commitment to prevention, clarity, and responsible decision-making in today's complex legal environment.

Terence“Terry” Cushing, Senior Corporate Counsel and veteran litigation attorney, has announced the launch of a new personal pledge focused on proactive legal readiness, clear communication, and early risk awareness. The pledge reflects lessons drawn from nearly two decades in federal courts, private practice, and corporate leadership.

Cushing says the pledge is rooted in simple habits that prevent problems before they escalate.

“Corporate counsel work lets you help shape decisions before they become disputes.”“The best work is collaborative. My job is not just to solve problems, but to help prevent them.”“You learn quickly that every word matters.”“When teams know what to look for, small problems stay small.”

Why This Matters Right Now

Legal and regulatory complexity continues to rise across industries:



U.S. businesses spend over $300 billion annually on regulatory compliance.

Poor documentation contributes to over 40% of preventable legal disputes.

Environmental and operational regulations have expanded by more than 25% in the past decade. Most disputes escalate due to late issue recognition, not intentional wrongdoing.

“Clarity and preparation save time, stress, and trust,” Cushing said.“This pledge is about daily discipline, not legal theory.”

The Terence Cushing Personal Pledge

Cushing commits to the following seven concrete behaviours:

Document key decisions clearly and promptly.

Ask risk-focused questions early, not after issues arise.

Use plain language instead of legal jargon whenever possible.

Encourage colleagues to raise concerns without fear.

Review processes regularly, not only after problems occur.

Learn continuously about regulatory and operational change.

Treat prevention as a shared responsibility, not a legal task alone.

Do-It-Yourself Legal Readiness Toolkit

Anyone can adopt these habits without paying for services:

Keep written records of major decisions.

Read policies once per quarter.

Clarify expectations in emails.

Ask“what could go wrong?” before acting.

Avoid assumptions-confirm details.

Escalate issues early.

Use checklists for repeat tasks.

Schedule brief process reviews.

Learn basic regulatory updates.

Reflect weekly on what worked and what didn't.

30-Day Progress Tracker



Week 1: Review one policy or process

Week 2: Improve documentation habits

Week 3: Identify one preventable risk Week 4: Share lessons learned with others

About Terence Cushing

Terence“Terry” Cushing is Senior Corporate Counsel at Republic Services and a former law firm partner with nearly twenty years of experience in litigation and corporate law. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, he is known for clear judgement, disciplined leadership, and a prevention-first approach to legal decision-making.

