Locationist Launches: A New Way To Discover The Real-World Locations Behind Film, TV And Music

MENAFN - GetNews) Locationist has launched as a new discovery platform for film, television and music fans, making it easy to explore the real-world locations behind some of the most iconic scenes in popular culture.

From the instantly recognisable fire station featured in Ghostbusters, to 671 Lincoln Avenue, the family home of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, Locationist connects fictional moments with the real places where they were filmed.







The site allows users to browse locations by film, TV series or music, discover where scenes were shot, and explore them as real destinations - whether that's for travel inspiration, location scouting, or pure curiosity.

Unlike traditional film databases, Locationist focuses on place-led storytelling. Each location is presented as a destination in its own right, combining cultural context, filming history, and practical visitor information. The aim is to turn screen nostalgia into something tangible - places you can actually visit.

“Film and television locations have become modern landmarks,” a spokesperson for Locationist said.“People don't just want to know what they're watching - they want to know where it happened, and whether they can stand in the same spot themselves. Locationist is designed to make that discovery simple, visual and enjoyable.”

Locationist launches with a growing catalogue of locations from cult films, classic television, and iconic music moments, with new places added regularly. The platform is designed to work equally well for casual fans scrolling for inspiration and dedicated location hunters planning trips around their favourite films.

Locationist is available now at .