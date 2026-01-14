Monsters Rule The Night And Money Decides Who Lives:“The Manglers Of Carraig” Earns The Literary Titan Book Award

The Manglers of Carraig, the dark fantasy novel by Jacob Emrey, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its powerful storytelling, immersive worldbuilding, and emotionally resonant characters. The award celebrates books that demonstrate exceptional writing and originality, and The Manglers of Carraig has been praised for its gritty exploration of class division, survival, and moral compromise in a city haunted by monsters.

Set in Carraig, a city where wealth literally keeps the monsters at bay, The Manglers of Carraig follows two intersecting lives: Conell, a boy born to the slums who has had to grind his whole life to keep his family safe, and Riona, a jeweler of privilege and ambition. She makes jewelry out of the claws and teeth of the manglers, an openly detestable enterprise, but secretly the talk of the town. As her supplies start to run low, she needs to find an intrepid young man to restock her inventory. Their stories expose the brutal inequalities of Carraig and the bargains people make to survive.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the novel for its fast, punchy prose, vivid sensory detail, and grounded worldbuilding. The review highlights the tension of Conell's desperate runs through gemlit streets, the unsettling calm of the wealthy districts, and the moral weight behind Riona's controversial jewelry. Literary Titan notes that the novel balances survival horror with human ambition, resulting in a dark fantasy that feels raw, emotional, and uncomfortably real.

Author Jacob Emrey credits the novel's origins to an unexpected challenge. Inspired by a creative writing exercise from Brandon Sanderson's online course, Emrey set out to explore economic horror by imagining a society where currency doubles as protection against monsters. Drawing thematic influence from To Have and Have Not, he layered this concept into a world where safety is bought, fear is inherited, and humanity is tested nightly. Though often labeled horror, Emrey considers The Manglers of Carraig a dark fantasy driven by deeply flawed, human characters, a trait he cites as essential to the genre's impact.

The Manglers of Carraig is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in print and digital editions. Readers are invited to discover the award-winning world of Carraig and experience a story where monsters stalk the streets and wealth decides who survives the night.

The Literary Titan Book Award recognizes The Manglers of Carraig as a standout work that combines suspense, social commentary, and character-driven storytelling. Readers who enjoy dark fantasy with heart, sharp pacing, and morally complex worlds will find a powerful and lingering experience within its pages.

About the Author

Jacob Emrey was born in San Francisco, California, and grew up in Northern California. After high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving in the presidential helicopter squadron HMX-1 and traveling extensively, including assignments in Ireland and Japan. His service coincided with the events of September 11, 2001, an experience that left a lasting impression on his worldview.

Following his military service, Emrey pursued higher education, earning a degree in history and later a teaching credential. His career in education took him around the world, including teaching posts in Ukraine, Kuwait, China, and the United States. These experiences shaped his global perspective and deepened his interest in history, culture, and human resilience.

Now based in Bangkok, Thailand, Emrey continues to teach while writing fiction across multiple genres. He is a lifelong practitioner of Muay Thai and Western boxing, and his writing reflects a balance of discipline, intensity, and empathy. The Manglers of Carraig builds on the creative momentum sparked by his earlier work, Millennium Stone, and marks him as a distinctive voice in contemporary dark fantasy.