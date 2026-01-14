Walk Your Dog Month At Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital In Bellingham Shines Light On Canine Mobility, Animal Rehabilitation, And Long-Term Pet Health

MENAFN - GetNews)



Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Bellingham is encouraging dog owners to recommit to safe, consistent movement during the winter months.

BELLINGHAM, WA - As January marks Walk Your Dog Month, veterinary professionals across Northwest Washington are encouraging pet owners to think beyond daily exercise and consider how winter walking routines, dog mobility, and animal rehabilitation work together to support lifelong pet health. In colder, wetter climates like Bellingham, winter can quietly accelerate stiffness, discomfort, and mobility challenges, especially for senior dogs and pets with underlying orthopedic or neurologic conditions.

Veterinarians note that while daily walks remain essential for canine physical health, joint mobility, and mental stimulation, winter conditions often require a more thoughtful, supportive approach. Reduced traction, colder temperatures, and shorter daylight hours can increase the risk of injury or discomfort, particularly for dogs already managing arthritis, post-surgical recovery, or age-related changes.

Winter Walking Highlights the Benefits of BBVSH's Rehabilitation Support

In the Pacific Northwest, winter weather introduces environmental challenges that can affect dog mobility more quickly than many pet owners expect. Cold, damp conditions may exacerbate arthritis, reduce muscle engagement, and increase stiffness after rest. Slippery surfaces and uneven terrain also raise the risk of strains or falls, particularly for dogs with compromised strength or balance.

Veterinary professionals encourage pet owners to monitor subtle changes during winter walks, including slowing pace, hesitation, limping, reluctance to continue, or repeated paw lifting. These signs may indicate pain, joint instability, or reduced endurance that can benefit from animal rehabilitation therapy rather than rest alone.

Animal Rehabilitation Enhances Mobility and Quality of Life

At Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Bellingham, animal rehab is offered on-site to support pets recovering from injury or surgery, managing chronic pain, or adapting to age-related mobility changes. Rehabilitation uses evidence-based techniques to improve strength, coordination, comfort, and confidence in movement, helping pets remain active and engaged in daily life.

The hospital's animal rehabilitation department is led by Dr. Allyssa Henderson, DVM, CVA, CCRP, an emergency veterinarian certified in animal physical rehabilitation, who works closely with specialty and emergency teams to provide integrated care.

Rehabilitation services for dogs include therapeutic exercises designed to enhance strength and flexibility, massage therapy to promote circulation and pain relief, acupuncture to support musculoskeletal and neurologic function, and additional modalities such as laser therapy and therapeutic ultrasound to aid tissue healing and reduce inflammation. Assistive devices may also be used to support safe, independent movement.

Conditions Commonly Supported Through Animal Rehabilitation at BBVSH

Animal rehabilitation for dogs plays a key role in managing and supporting a wide range of conditions, including arthritis and hip dysplasia, intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), non-surgical management of cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) injuries, lameness, elbow, shoulder, and spinal injuries, and iliopsoas groin strains. Dog rehabilitation is also used for post-operative care, weight management and fitness programs, and geriatric comfort care aimed at preserving quality of life for senior pets.

A Proactive Approach to Winter Dog Health

Veterinary professionals emphasize that Walk Your Dog Month is an opportunity to reframe walking as part of a broader, proactive pet health strategy rather than a routine obligation. Pairing daily walks, seasonal awareness, and animal rehabilitation services can help slow the progression of mobility decline and reduce the likelihood of winter-related injuries.

As winter continues, pet owners are encouraged to observe movement changes early and seek professional guidance when discomfort or mobility concerns arise. With the right support, dogs of all ages can continue to enjoy safe, meaningful movement throughout the colder months.

About Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Located in Bellingham, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital serves pet owners across Whatcom, San Juan, Skagit, Island, Snohomish, and King counties. This regional accessibility allows families to receive advanced specialty and emergency veterinary care without long-distance travel.

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital's mission is to provide multidisciplinary specialty and emergency services rooted in collaboration, transparency, and compassion. The hospital's team of veterinarians and support staff work together to support pets, their families, and the primary care veterinary community through every stage of care.

To learn more, visit or call 360-758-2200.

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is located at 4176 Meridian St, Bellingham, WA, 98226