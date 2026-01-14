Bird Flu And Cats: What Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital Says Surrey And Lower Mainland Pet Owners Need To Know

MENAFN - GetNews)



As bird flu circulates among wild birds in British Columbia, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Surrey outlines preventable risks to cats in Surrey and the Lower Mainland, including symptoms, exposure pathways, and practical prevention steps for pet owners.

SURREY, BC - As avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu (H5N1), continues to circulate in wild bird populations across British Columbia, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital in Surrey is addressing growing questions from local pet owners about potential risks to cats.

How Bird Flu Can Affect Cats

Each year, avian influenza affects wild waterfowl, wild birds, and poultry farms across the country. Mammals, including cats, can then become infected through direct contact with infected birds or the consumption of contaminated raw meat.

Confirmed feline bird flu exposure is typically associated with:



Eating or chewing on sick or dead wild birds

Catching rodents or small mammals that were exposed to infected birds

Consuming raw poultry, raw eggs, or unpasteurized milk

Living near backyard poultry or areas with active outbreaks Encounters with feathers, droppings or carcasses in outbreak areas

Bird Flu Symptoms in Cats That Require Prompt Veterinary Attention, According to BBVSH

If infection occurs, symptoms may develop quickly and can include:



Low energy or hiding

Loss of appetite

Fever

Eye or nasal discharge

Breathing difficulty Unsteady movement or unusual behaviour

These signs are not unique to bird flu but do indicate the need for prompt veterinary assessment, particularly if there has been potential exposure to wildlife.

How to Prevent Bird Flu Exposure in Cats

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital's board-certified veterinary specialists recommend these practical steps to reduce risk:



Avoid raw diets, especially raw poultry and unpasteurized animal products

Prevent scavenging or other access to sick or dead birds

Supervise outdoor time for cats

Keep household pets separated from backyard chickens or ducks Wash your hands after handling poultry, bird feeders, or outdoor equipment

About Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is an independent, family-owned specialty, emergency and critical care hospital in Surrey, BC. Open 24/7/365 and equipped to handle even the most critical emergencies and trauma, they support pets across Metro Vancouver and throughout BC from their convenient location just off Hwy 1 - 10436 173rd Street in Surrey.

On-site services include animal rehabilitation, veterinary behaviour medicine, veterinary cardiology, veterinary dentistry, veterinary diagnostic imaging, veterinary internal medicine, veterinary oncology, veterinary neurology and veterinary surgery.

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital is located at 10436 173 St, Surrey, BC V4N 5H3