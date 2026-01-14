Oscar, The Mighty Crab By Penny Higgins Celebrates Adventure, Family, And Self-Discovery In A Delightful Children's Book

MENAFN - GetNews)



A delightful children's story that reminds readers that exploring the world is exciting-but home is where the heart truly belongs.

Children's author Penny Higgins invites young readers to dive into an imaginative underwater world with her delightful new children's story, Oscar, The Mighty Crab. Written in playful rhyme and rich with emotion, the story gently explores curiosity, independence, and the comfort of home-universal themes that resonate with children and the adults who read with them.

Oscar is a curious crab living in an ocean bay he considers dull and unexciting. Surrounded by a large family that includes uncles, aunts, parents, and hundreds of cousins, Oscar often wonders if life has more to offer beyond the familiar waters. His closest companion, his loyal best friend Tom, enjoys the bay just as it is, but Oscar dreams of something bigger.

Driven by curiosity, Oscar ventures to the mysterious“upper world,” a place filled with excitement and thrilling rides. For a moment, Oscar believes he might want to stay there forever. The adventure is fast, fun, and full of wonder-but it doesn't last. Before he can decide, Oscar is suddenly hurled back into the ocean bay he once longed to escape.

Back home, Oscar reunites with Tom, who gently reminds him of the love, friendship, and security waiting for him below. Faced with a meaningful choice, Oscar must decide whether to chase the excitement of the unknown or recognize the value of the family and friends who have always been there for him. The story leaves readers reflecting on an important question: Will Oscar return to the upper world, or will he stay where he truly belongs?

Oscar, The Mighty Crab is an engaging read-aloud story perfect for bedtime, classroom settings, and family sharing. Its rhythmic verse captures children's attention, while its thoughtful message encourages discussion about emotions, choices, and personal growth. Parents and educators alike will appreciate the story's gentle reassurance that it is natural to dream and explore, but equally important to value the love and support found at home.

With its colorful characters, relatable dilemma, and heartfelt conclusion, Oscar, The Mighty Crab offers young readers a meaningful lesson wrapped in an entertaining ocean adventure. The story encourages confidence, self-discovery, and gratitude for the people and places that shape who we are.

About the Author

Penny Higgins has been writing poetry since the age of seven and is the author of several children's stories, including The Jiger and the Tiraffe and There's a Bear in My Bed. A retired teacher, she lives with her husband, Larry, in a small retirement community in Oregon and is a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.