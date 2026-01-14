Scriptor House Films'“Education Of A Teacher” Wins Best Feature Film At The London Movie Awards, Continuing Its International Awards Surge

London, United Kingdom - January 14, 2026 - Following its acclaimed Best Feature Film win at the Florence Film Awards and earlier international recognition at the Five Continents International Film Festival (FICOCC), the feature film Education of a Teacher, produced by Scriptor House Films, has captured yet another major honor, winning Best Feature Film at the London Movie Awards.

Directed by Stephen Folker and written by Noel Nation, Education of a Teacher continues to build extraordinary momentum on the global awards circuit. The London Movie Awards recognition places the film among a distinguished group of international winners selected for excellence in storytelling, production quality, and artistic vision.

The London Movie Awards is an international film awards platform dedicated to recognizing outstanding independent cinema from around the world. Submissions are evaluated by industry professionals, with winners selected for originality, emotional impact, and cinematic execution. Being awarded Best Feature Film signals the film's exceptional standing among international peers.







This latest accolade follows a rapidly growing list of honors, including its Best Feature Film win at the Florence Film Awards and its earlier recognition at FICOCC. Together, these awards demonstrate the film's strong resonance across multiple international juries and cultural contexts.

Produced by Scriptor House Films, Education of a Teacher reflects the company's commitment to developing original, story-driven films with global appeal. The company continues to support filmmakers whose work combines emotional depth, narrative strength, and international relevance.

As Education of a Teacher continues its awards journey, the London Movie Awards win marks another significant milestone - reinforcing the film's position as one of the most celebrated independent features of the year.

The full list of award-winning films can be viewed at:

About Scriptor House Films

Scriptor House Films is a film and media production company focused on the development and production of original narrative films. The company supports filmmakers and creative teams in delivering story-driven projects designed for international audiences.





