“Dusty Roads: Meet The Hidden Figure Who Really Ignited The Women's Movement” Receives Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Award-winning author Elaine Rock announces that her nonfiction biography, Dusty Roads: Meet the Hidden Figure Who Really Ignited the Women's Movement, has received the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its powerful storytelling, historical significance, and contribution to women's history.

Dusty Roads tells the riveting true story of Barbara“Dusty” Roads, a trailblazing flight attendant who challenged the airline industry's deeply entrenched sexist policies in the 1950s and 1960s. At a time when stewardesses were required to endure humiliating girdle checks, strict weight limits, marriage bans, and forced retirement at age 32, Dusty Roads refused to accept discrimination as“just the way it was.”

Beginning in 1953, Dusty emerged as one of the most influential voices in her union and later became one of the first female lobbyists in Washington, DC. Her fearless advocacy culminated in 1965 when she helped file the first-ever U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission discrimination complaint on behalf of a colleague facing termination for turning 32, just one year after the passage of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Her actions helped dismantle discriminatory practices not only in aviation, but across workplaces nationwide.

Literary Titan praised the book for its emotional depth and historical impact, calling it“a flight through time” that blends personal struggle with sweeping social change. The review highlights Rock's ability to capture both Dusty's grit and vulnerability, noting that the book“educates, but it also stirs something deep inside” and shows how real change begins when one person refuses to accept injustice.

Dusty Roads is a story about persistence, courage, and the power of ordinary people to create extraordinary change. It serves as both a wake-up call and an inspiration for readers concerned about gender equality, labor rights, and the ongoing impact of politics on women's lives.

Dusty Roads: Meet the Hidden Figure Who Really Ignited the Women's Movement is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers, book clubs, educators, and history enthusiasts are encouraged to discover this award-winning biography and help ensure that Dusty Roads' legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Drawing on extensive interviews with Dusty Roads and original research, Elaine Rock brings to life a woman whose legacy was nearly lost to history. As Rock explains, Dusty devoted her entire life to fighting for her fellow flight attendants and for workplace equality for both women and men. Her courage earned the admiration of leading feminists, including Gloria Steinem, who once told her,“I should be thanking you for everything you've done. You're the one who started it all.”

About the Author

Elaine Rock is a women's rights advocate, former history teacher, and technology executive with a passion for uncovering and preserving the stories of little-known but courageous women and men who helped shape history. She is a member and past vice-president of the California Writers Club Redwood Writers Branch and belongs to several professional and advocacy organizations, including Biographers International Organization, the Nonfiction Authors Association, the National Organization for Women, and the National Women's History Alliance.

While writing Dusty Roads, Elaine published multiple short stories and a poem in competitive literary anthologies and conducted extensive original research and interviews to ensure historical accuracy. She was featured in the 2024 PBS American Experience documentary Fly With Me. Elaine lives in Sonoma County, California, where she enjoys reading, swimming, traveling, and photographing nature along California backroads.