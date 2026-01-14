“Burned Butter Island” Receives The Literary Titan Book Award, Celebrated For Its Lyrical Journey Through Grief And Hope

Burned Butter Island, the poetic and emotionally resonant fairytale, has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its exceptional storytelling, lyrical prose, and heartfelt exploration of love, loss, and healing.

Burned Butter Island is a poetic fairytale that gently transforms grief into hope, joy, and love. Set on a small island where forests meet the sea in golden, buttery hues, the story follows a young boy coping with the loss of his mother. Living with his sailor father, a gray cat named Bell, and a white duck named Snow, the boy's quiet world is shaped by memory, imagination, and the enduring presence of love.

As the seasons turn, the boy encounters moments of gentle magic that guide him forward. A mystical white deer appears in the forest. A mysterious narwhal rescues him from the sea during a violent storm. A hidden poem left behind by his mother reveals a final, tender message. Through these experiences, the story unfolds as a journey from sorrow toward acceptance and renewed joy, illuminated by family bonds and the soothing rhythm of the natural world.

In its review, Literary Titan praised Burned Butter Island for blending poetry, fable, memory, and gentle magic into a luminous tale about loss, wonder, and the courage to live again. The review highlights the book's quiet emotional power, its warm and intimate language, and its honest portrayal of grief through small, deeply human moments. Literary Titan also noted how the story allows magic to offer comfort rather than escape, creating a reading experience that feels soothing, sincere, and profoundly moving.

Written and illustrated for children and adults alike, Burned Butter Island stands out as a story that speaks softly yet leaves a lasting impression. Its recognition by the Literary Titan Book Award affirms its place as a meaningful and beautifully crafted work that resonates with readers seeking comfort, reflection, and hope.

Burned Butter Island is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are invited to discover this award-winning story and experience its gentle reminder that love endures, and joy can return even after profound loss.

About the Author

Carlota Josefina Berard de la Vega is a multidisciplinary artist and literary storyteller known for crafting lyrical, emotionally rich narratives that explore memory, grief, and the quiet magic of everyday life. Holding a Doctorate in Contemporary Art, she brings a distinctive visual and poetic voice to her work. She is the author of three short novels in Spanish and the poetry collection The Blue Whale Sings From Afar, which was honored with a Literary Titan Book Award.

Her latest work, Burned Butter Island, is a testament to her commitment to creating meaningful literature that illuminates the resilience of the human heart. It is a fully immersive vision, with both the cover and interior illustrations created by the author herself.