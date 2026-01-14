“Daughters Of The Empire” By Erik Lenhart Honored With The Literary Titan Book Award

Daughters of the Empire, the debut novel by Slovak diplomat and political analyst Erik Lenhart, has been awarded the Literary Titan Book Award and the International Impact Book Award, recognizing its ambitious scope, intellectual depth, and powerful storytelling within the science fiction and space opera genre.

Blending high-concept space opera with hard-edged political intrigue, Daughters of the Empire stands apart for its refusal to rely on simplistic good-versus-evil narratives. Instead, the book offers a nuanced examination of interstellar diplomacy, where empires rise and fall through treaties, calculated alliances, and moral compromise as often as through warfare. Drawing on Lenhart's professional experience in diplomacy and international relations, the story presents conflicts that feel grounded, consequential, and unsettlingly familiar.

Set against a vast galactic canvas, the novel follows the intersecting destinies of two women. Valerica Crassus, an immortal fleet commander and the guiding force of the Empire, starts to contemplate the consequences of unending conquest. Deanna Lancaster, a wine merchant from the remote world of Dorset II, is thrust into galactic turmoil after a brutal raid destroys her life and exposes her to ancient family secrets and prophecies that could unravel imperial power itself. Their journeys explore the tragic tension between love and duty, personal freedom and imperial loyalty, and humanity's struggle to define itself in an age of transhumanist immortality.

Literary Titan praised the novel for its bold scope and emotional resonance, calling it“a good pick for fans of military sci-fi who like mythology, political tension, and a bit of romance,” while awarding it with a Silver Book Award. Readers' Favorite similarly lauded the book in its five-star review as“an incredible science fiction novel that keeps the reader hooked until the end,” highlighting its intricate and intense storytelling.

The novel has garnered widespread acclaim from diplomats, scholars, and authors worldwide. Marek Repovský, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Korea, hailed it as“a captivating debut novel of interstellar conflict.” Academic endorsements highlight its rare fusion of cyberpunk elements, classical mythology, and galactic diplomacy.

Daughters of the Empire is now available for purchase on Amazon. Readers seeking a space opera that combines galaxy-shaking stakes with flawed, deeply human characters and sophisticated political insight are invited to discover the award-winning novel today.

Adding to its epic scope, Daughters of the Empire features 22 original illustrations and two detailed maps by artist Maiko Lenhart, enhancing the immersive experience of its nine-thousand-year cycle of war, empire, and renewal. Philosophical inquiry, sharp political satire, and a deep exploration of post-human ethics further distinguish the work as both an entertaining and intellectually rigorous read.

Start reading Daughters of the Empire free right now on Amazon with instant access to the official preview. Dive into the opening chapters and experience an award-winning space opera filled with political intrigue, mythic history, and unforgettable characters. Click here to begin your journey today.

About the Author

Erik Lenhart is a Slovak career diplomat and political analyst whose international experience, particularly in Asia-Pacific geopolitics, informs the realistic diplomacy and strategic depth of his fiction. A lifelong enthusiast of science fiction and space opera, Lenhart also practices martial arts including Tae Kwon-Do, Wing Tsun, and Escrima, bringing authenticity to both the philosophical and combat elements of his storytelling. In his debut novel, Daughters of the Empire, he explores themes of power, legacy, freedom, and human resilience through the lens of history, political theory, and imagined futures.