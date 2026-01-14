Connor Macleod RI Reclaims Rhode Island Tautog State Record, Becomes First Skipper To Break It Twice

Captain Connor MacLeod of Newport, Rhode Island has made state fishing history once again. On November 9, 2025, a tautog caught aboard his charter vessel, Tall Tailz Charters, officially reclaimed the Rhode Island state record - marking the second time MacLeod has captained a record-breaking tautog, a first for any Rhode Island skipper.

The record fish weighed 23.94 pounds, measured 33.5 inches in length, and had a 24.5-inch girth. The angler was Vlad Vaynshteyn of New Jersey, a regular client aboard Tall Tailz Charters.

“This wasn't about chasing a record,” MacLeod said.“It was about doing everything right, the same way we always do.”

A Historic First - and a Rare Reclaim

MacLeod first set the Rhode Island state tautog record in 2021, when a 21.57-pound, 33-inch fish was landed aboard Tall Tailz Charters by 17-year-old Paul Newman of New Jersey. That catch broke a record that had stood for nearly 67 years, surpassing the previous 21.25-pound mark.

The 2021 record was later broken in 2024 by a 22.33-pound tautog. Less than a year later, MacLeod reclaimed the title - making him the only Rhode Island charter captain to both set and reclaim the state tautog record.

“Records come and go,” MacLeod said.“What matters is consistency. That's what brings you back.”

Preparation, Not Luck

Both the 2021 and 2025 record fish were caught using locally sourced white crab, also known as sand crab - a bait rarely available at local shops. MacLeod personally traps these crabs during tautog season to ensure premium bait for his clients.

“If you want premium results, you need to put in the extra work,” he said.

That attention to detail extends to volume and endurance. During peak tautog seasons, MacLeod typically runs:



15–20 tautog trips in the spring Approximately 75 trips in the fall, weather permitting

Fall season often means 30–40 consecutive fishing days, with rare weather cancellations providing the only opportunities for rest and maintenance.

“Those off days aren't days off,” MacLeod said.“They're about keeping the boat and equipment operating at 100%.”

Newport's Tautog Benchmark

Newport, Rhode Island is widely regarded as the Holy Grail of tautog fishing in the Northeast, known for its heavy structure, challenging conditions, and highly pressured fishery.

By producing multiple state record fish across different years, anglers, and conditions, Tall Tailz Charters has become a benchmark within that fishery.

“Anyone can have a lucky day,” MacLeod said.“Not everyone can repeat it.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Connor MacLeod RI

Connor MacLeod RI is a Newport-based charter captain and lifelong mariner. A former commercial fisherman, tugboat officer, and licensed captain, he is the owner and operator of Tall Tailz Charters. MacLeod is the only Rhode Island skipper to break the state tautog record twice, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished tautog captains in the Northeast.

Contact:

