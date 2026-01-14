Emily's Interiors, Inc. Introduces Woodharbor Cabinetry To Elevate Custom Cabinetry Design

MENAFN - GetNews) A new cabinetry partnership bringing elevated design flexibility and refined craftsmanship

Emily's Interiors, Inc. Introduces WoodHarbor Cabinetry to Elevate Custom Kitchen & Home Design in Central Massachusetts

Emily's Interiors, Inc., a premier kitchen and bath design showroom located in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the addition of WoodHarbor Cabinetry to its curated portfolio of high-quality cabinetry lines. This new partnership further strengthens Emily's Interiors' ability to deliver highly personalized, beautifully crafted spaces tailored to the way homeowners truly live.

WoodHarbor Cabinetry is known for its exceptional craftsmanship, extensive design flexibility, and consistent manufacturing standards. Positioned between traditional full custom cabinetry and mass-produced options, WoodHarbor offers a refined balance of customization, reliability, and efficiency-making it an ideal fit for Emily's Interiors' design-forward, client-focused approach.

“WoodHarbor allows us to design without compromise,” said Dale Shadbegian, Contact for Emily's Interiors, Inc.“The flexibility, quality, and dependability of this line align perfectly with how we serve our clients. It gives our designers the freedom to create truly customized solutions while maintaining predictable timelines and consistent results.”

By integrating WoodHarbor into its in-house design process, Emily's Interiors ensures a seamless experience from concept to installation. Clients benefit from expert space planning, precise measurements, and cabinetry solutions that are thoughtfully tailored-without the limitations of contractor-grade cabinets or the unpredictability often associated with traditional custom cabinetry.

Unlike builder-grade options, WoodHarbor Cabinetry offers superior materials, refined finishes, and durable construction built for long-term performance. Compared to many custom cabinet lines, WoodHarbor stands out for its dependable lead times, consistent quality control, and wide range of modification options-allowing Emily's Interiors to deliver elevated designs with confidence.

The addition of WoodHarbor Kitchen & Bath Cabinetry reinforces Emily's Interiors' commitment to providing cabinetry solutions that are both functional and beautiful, while supporting a smooth, transparent design and installation process for homeowners, designers, and builders alike.

About Emily's Interiors, Inc.

Emily's Interiors, Inc. is a full-service kitchen and bath design showroom located at 779 Hartford Turnpike, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Known for its personalized approach, in-house design expertise, and carefully selected product lines, Emily's Interiors specializes in creating functional, elegant spaces tailored to each client's needs, style, and lifestyle.