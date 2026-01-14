PM Svyrydenko Holds Coordination Meeting On Protecting Ukraine's Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I held a coordination meeting on protecting the energy system with the minister of defense, the minister of energy, the commander of the Air Force, the leadership of key energy companies, as well as the heads of the Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Regional Military Administration. We continue strengthening the protection of energy facilities in coordination with the military. The level of challenges is extremely serious and requires full readiness from all elements of defense," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, participants reviewed progress on previous tasks and coordinated further efforts to ensure the protection of the energy system.

President Volodymyr Zelensky today announced that an emergency situation would be introduced in Ukraine's energy sector and instructed the government to revise curfew rules during severe cold weather.

