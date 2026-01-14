SBU Detains Collaborator In Kyiv Who Implemented Russian 'Educational Standards' In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The detainee turned out to be the head of a seized school in temporarily occupied Yalta.

She imposed Kremlin propaganda on students and parents, glorifying Russian invaders and justifying their crimes against Ukraine.

SBU officers detained the suspect when she arrived in Kyiv to visit relatives.

The investigation established that she had entered Ukraine through third countries and planned to soon return to Crimea the same way to continue working for Russia.

According to case materials, the collaborator began cooperating with the enemy back in 2014 after Russia seized the Ukrainian peninsula. At the time, she was the principal of a general education school in Yalta and almost immediately sided with the occupiers.

As a reward, she was appointed to run the school and tasked with "reformatting" the educational process according to Kremlin "standards."

To this end, she regularly organized propaganda events where she imposed Moscow's narrative on students and their parents.

At school assemblies, she promoted the Kremlin regime and advocated its expansion.

The suspect was detained in her rented apartment in Kyiv. During a search, Russian passports and smartphones containing evidence of her cooperation with the enemy were seized.

SBU investigators have served her with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborationist activity).

She is currently in custody and faces imprisonment.

